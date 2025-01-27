NEWS
Mercedes E-Class is the safest car to crash
The German premium sedan achieved the highest score of cars crash tested in 2024 by Euro NCAP
27 January 2025 - 10:34
The Mercedes‑Benz E‑Class is the safest car tested in 2024 by Euro NCAP (European New Car Assessment Programme).
Best in Class winners included the Škoda Superb and Volkswagen Passat (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/life/motoring/2019-02-14-sa-parts-ways-with-the-vw-passat/) (winning jointly), the Mazda CX-80 (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/life/motoring/2025-01-19-mazda-commits-to-staying-put-and-considers-brands-first-ev-for-sa/), and the Zeekr X (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/companies/industrials/2024-11-14-geelys-zeekr-to-take-control-of-lynk/). ..
