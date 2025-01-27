JLR will more than double the capacity of its SV Bespoke Paint matching service, allowing Range Rover SV clients to paint their cars any colour. Picture: SUPPLIED
Bengaluru — Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) will invest £65m (R1.50bn) to expand its luxury paint services in the UK and Slovakia to meet increased demand for personalised cars from high-end clients, it said on Monday.
The luxury carmaker joins rival Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, a unit of BMW, in trying to cash in on the trend.
JLR will more than double the capacity of its SV Bespoke Paint matching service, allowing Range Rover SV clients to paint their cars any colour, including those matching their private jets or yachts.
The company will open new paint facilities in Castle Bromwich and West Midlands, as well as Nitra in Slovakia.
Rolls-Royce said earlier this month it will invest £300m (R6.92bn) to focus more on bespoke cars, featuring anything from gold sculptures to mother-of-pearl artwork.
Jaguar Land Rover splashes out with £65m personalised paint service
Increased demand for luxury car maker to offer ‘shady’ paint jobs on the bespoke vehicles of high-end clients
Bengaluru — Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) will invest £65m (R1.50bn) to expand its luxury paint services in the UK and Slovakia to meet increased demand for personalised cars from high-end clients, it said on Monday.
The luxury carmaker joins rival Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, a unit of BMW, in trying to cash in on the trend.
JLR will more than double the capacity of its SV Bespoke Paint matching service, allowing Range Rover SV clients to paint their cars any colour, including those matching their private jets or yachts.
The company will open new paint facilities in Castle Bromwich and West Midlands, as well as Nitra in Slovakia.
Rolls-Royce said earlier this month it will invest £300m (R6.92bn) to focus more on bespoke cars, featuring anything from gold sculptures to mother-of-pearl artwork.
Reuters
We drive hot new Defender Octa on Cape roads
Diesel Defender gets a power boost
Jaguar risks it all on copying nothing
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.