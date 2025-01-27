NEWS
December 2024 SA car sales figures corrected
Naamsa says 181 fewer vehicles were sold than earlier reported
27 January 2025 - 12:43
Automotive umbrella body Naamsa has released corrected new-vehicle sales figures for December.
After initially reporting 41,273 units for domestic sales in December, the figure has been revised downward by 181 units to a corrected 41,092 units, after Naamsa said two brands had erroneously reported sales and export figures for their models in December and previous months...
