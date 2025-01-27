Audi launches hardcore off-road Q6 e-tron concept

Specially developed portal axles give the Q6 e-tron offroad concept extra ground clearance and the ability to tackle 45º gradients. Picture: SUPPLIED
Audi has presented a rugged, go-anywhere version of its electric Q6 e-tron Sportback.
Revealed before its scheduled public debut at Austria’s FAT Ice Race on February 1, the bold Q6 e-tron off-road concept sets itself apart from its road-going sibling with a pair of specially developed portal axles Audi says enables it to tackle gradients up to 45º.
Usually the preserve of hard-core off-road vehicles, portal axles raise the axle tube above the wheel hub to significantly boost the amount of ground clearance.
The design of these axles — where drive is delivered via a gear-set on each wheel — has allowed the German carmaker to increase torque at each wheel by 50%. This means drivers can use up to 13,400Nm across all four wheels. Though this feature lowers the vehicle’s top speed to 175km/h, it gives it significantly greater off-roading ability.
Other upgrades include revised suspension links, a 160mm increase in ride height and a 250mm wider track. Picture: SUPPLIED
Other upgrades include revised suspension links, a 160mm increase in ride height and a 250mm wider track.
The latter not only improves stability but gives the Q6 e-tron off-road concept a noticeably more aggressive stance.
Flared wheel arches are home to chunky all-terrain tyres while additional protective cladding keeps the body safe from the elements. Power is provided by two compact electric motors with a combined output of 380kW.
“The Q6 e-tron off-road concept is a reinterpretation of Quattro,” said Audi CEO Gernot Döllner.
“The model shows the potential our platform for all electric vehicles already has today. This vehicle can claim new ground. We look forward to seeing our customers’ reactions to this highly emotive car.”
Audi will divulge more technical details when the vehicle is demonstrated on February 1.
