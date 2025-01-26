We drive hot new Defender Octa on Cape roads

The new Defender Octa is pumped full of performance-enhancing bits for a racy experience whether on road, gravel or desert. Picture: SUPPLIED
The new Land Rover Defender Octa is now on sale. The wider hips, guerrilla warfare styling of matte green paint, four-port exhaust system and classic rally design alloy wheels are enough of a hint that the new model is a Defender 110 with a different purpose.
The model had its world debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in 2024. I drove the new range-topper this week at its international media launch event in the Western Cape.
Colin Kirkpatrick, vehicles programmes director at JLR, explained that at the core of the Octa is the unflappable and iconic off-roader we know and love, but numerous innovations including the new and hydraulically-actuated 6D Dynamics suspension integrated with pitch and roll control and heavily reworked chassis components set the model apart from its regular cousins.
The engine is a BMW-sourced 4.4l petrol eight-cylinder paired with mild-hybrid technology and an eight-speed automatic transmission with low-range gearing. The German motor that produces 467kW and a max 800Nm is also found in other JLR models, but for performance and luxury-orientated applications.
For the Defender Octa, the motor and transmission have been optimised for specific off-roader requirements, able to operate fully and efficiently at oblique angles but still able to rocket from 0-100km/h in 4.0 seconds in a straight line.
Top speeds vary according to the chosen wheels. The 20-inch off-road biased Goodyear and BF Goodrich options limit the top end to 160km/h while the 22-inch Michelins unlock 250km/h.
The interior remains largely similar but adds sport seats with carbon fibre backs. Picture: SUPPLIED
A new Octa Mode located on the steering wheel unlocks the full performance potential whether on tarmac or gravel. Driving the hot new Defender on a dedicated sand track, it showed the sort of speed, traction and damping skills required for off-road racing.
The new suspension system is able to shift up to 85% of the torque to the rear wheels for cornering agility and drifts. The company recently announced it will enter the Dakar T2-class for production cars from 2026.
The new dragster character doesn’t compromise the mud-plugging reputation. In fact it enhances the grit with 28mm more ground clearance than standard Defender models. The wading depth now stands at 1m, or 100mm more than regular models with a 68mm wider wheel track and uprated 400mm front brake discs with Brembo calipers.
We travelled for two days and more than 500km on various Western Cape surfaces chosen specifically to showcase the Defender Octa’s versatility. On long tarmac stretches the car displayed the typical cruising comfort of the range and explosive overtaking performance. It remained polished and hushed when dealing with rocky paths, its three-level air suspension, side and bonnet cameras and low-range gearing and diff-locks making easy meat of frightening off-road obstacles.
The Octa can out-accelerate a hot hatch but also has diff-locks and low range gearing for fun in the wild. Picture: SUPPLIED
The terrain response system’s Sand driving mode was used to effectively slice through the gooey Cederberg sand dunes, justifying the company’s assertions that it’s the ultimate off-roader on sale right now.
Aesthetically, the new Defender Octa is also separated by a larger air intake grille and rally style alloy wheels. Available body paint palettes include Carpathian grey, Charente grey or the new Petra Copper and Faroe Green that are exclusive to the Octa. All models feature a contrast roof and tailgate in gloss Narvik Black and a protective matt finish can be ordered by clients.
Inside is a mixture of utilitarian and luxury with chopped carbon fibre detailing on the front seat backs and on the centre console. Burnt Sienna leather in Ebony is available as are two Ultrafabrics options with a knit textile.
The seats are integrated with the new Body and Soul Seat audio technology that allows the driver and front passenger to feel and hear the music coming from a thumping and crisp Meridian sound system fitted as standard.
The first drive verdict says JLR has achieved a feat with the new Defender Octa. To be able to rocket off on tarmac and gravel while maintaining the speeds even when the road conditions turn bad is almost peerless.
The Mercedes-AMG G63 has comparable ethos to the Octa but is less adaptable to changes in surface conditions, slightly less powerful with a cool R1.1m premium above the Defender.
The bad news is that the initial batch of 4,000 units, including 2,000 Edition One models, are sold out. However, there’s good news. From 2026 onwards Land Rover will make the Octa a permanent derivative, providing interested parties with the ability to design their Octa in more ways than the sold-out first and second batches.
Only 48 units will be delivered to SA customers in 2025. The few early birds each paid R3.5m for their Defender Octa.
