NEW MODELS Toyota SA to launch a raft of new models in 2025 New Hilux Legend 55 and sporty Fortuner GR-S are among newcomers headed this way

The onslaught of competitively priced Chinese cars has heavily disrupted SA’s vehicle market.

Sales of Chinese sourced vehicles increased by 645% between 2018 and 2023 at the expense of several legacy brands from Japan, Germany and South Korea, which have lost market share...