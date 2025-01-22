SA motorcycle sales grow 20.8% in 2024

The leisure segment experienced a 6% growth.
Following an unexpected growth spurt in the last quarter, SA’s new motorcycle market grew to 37,693 sales in 2024, a 20.8% rise over the previous year.
The figure exceeded earlier targets by a healthy margin with the commercial segment responsible for 75% of the year-on-year growth, driven by sales of small motorcycles to rapid-delivery grocery retailers.
According to the Association of Motorcycle Industry Distributors (Amid), segment performance remained a mixture of ups and downs, with small capacity commercial motorcycle and scooter volumes increasing by 21%, the leisure segment growing 6%, and off-road motorcycles declining 12%,’ said Amid national director Arnold Olivier.
“Electric two- and three-wheeled motorcycle sales grew at an exceptional rate of 170% and were essentially all commercial,” he said.
“The quad market increased by 32%, but as previously reported, this was very much driven by a new budget entrant to the market and in smaller capacity classes. The larger and higher priced models experienced a modest 5% growth, but also at the more budget end of the segment.”
Used motorcycle sales increased 4.3% compared to 2023. At 47,714 units this was the highest number since 2016, but sales vary from year to year by anything from -2 to +4%, making the used market much more stable and predictable compared to the new market, Olivier said.
“Predicting what will happen in the motorcycle market has historically been a very challenging exercise, and there is no reason to believe this will change in 2025. The commercial segment is certain to produce some growth as it seems unlikely that the delivery business has reached saturation.
“The leisure market is however very reliant on the presence of disposable income, and this is not likely to change in the year to come. The tough trading conditions are expected to continue for the year ahead.”
SA’s record of 84,000 motorcycle sales was set in 1981.
