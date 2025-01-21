REVIEW: Toyota Starlet Cross has strong street cred

The Starlet Cross has pothole-friendly high-profile tyres and a compact size that makes it easy to manoeuvre. Picture: DENIS DROPPA
Given the popularity of compact SUVs and crossovers, I’m a little surprised the new raised-body Starlet Cross hasn’t overtaken the regular Starlet hatchback in sales.
SA drivers love sitting an extra couple of centimetres higher off the road and the Starlet Cross provides that advantage, but at this price-sensitive level of the market the cheaper Starlet hatch shifts more volumes, last month selling 1,259 units compared to the 759 of the Starlet Cross. Still, that was enough to make the Starlet Cross the country’s 11th most popular passenger car and it’s been a success for Toyota since its market debut in July 2024.
The Starlet hatchback line-up retails for between R258,000 and R340,700 compared to the R299,900-R368,500 price range for the Cross. On test is the Starlet Cross XR manual priced at R347,900.
All models come standard with a three-year/100,000km warranty and four-services/60,000km service plan.
In addition to the slightly raised 170mm ride height the Starlet Cross has black wheel arch covers, roof rails and plastic rear skidplate to give it an SUV-like “urban warrior” look. LED headlamps and daytime running lights, and a matte black honeycomb radiator grille further glam up the styling.
Based on the Suzuki Fronx in the latest fruit of the Toyota-Suzuki technical partnership, the Starlet Cross competes against the Fronx and other similarly sized rivals such as the Nissan Magnite and Hyundai Venue in a competitive compact crossover segment. Price-wise it also goes toe to toe with larger rivals like the Citroën C3 Aircross, Chery Tiggo 4 Pro and Haval Jolion.
The cabin is surprisingly spacious for a compact car just 3,995mm in length, and four to five adults will fit inside comfortably.
The deep 304l boot takes a respectable amount of luggage and contains a full-size spare tyre, while the rear seats flip down to boost cargo space to 1,008l.
The higher-specced XR model has a head-up display, wireless smartphone charger and a 9” infotainment screen. Picture: DENIS DROPPA
The cabin has the typical character of made-in-India Toyotas that are geared to affordability. The seats are cloth and the interior lacks the soft-touch dashboard surfaces of more expensive vehicles, but avoids looking cheap. The hard plastics are textured and contrasting colours on the fascia and upholstery serve to liven up the interior and prevent it from looking monochromatic.
To improve comfort, particularly on longer trips, there are padded armrests on the doors and on the storage bin cover between the front seats. The steering in the Starlet Cross XR is both height and reach adjustable, along with a height-adjustable driver’s seat, making it easier to find an ideal driving position.
The Starlet Cross is sold in two guises, starting with an entry-level XS which comes with standard fare such as automatic climate control with front and rear air vents, front and rear USB charging ports, 7” touchscreen infotainment system, four-speaker audio system, cruise control, remote central locking, electric-adjust mirrors, cloth seats with armrests and a leather-clad multifunctional steering wheel. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connect wirelessly and customers benefit from Toyota Connect in-car wi-fi capability.
The safety comprises twin front airbags, ABS brakes and stability control.
The higher-specced XR adds items such as a head-up display, wireless smartphone charger, six-speaker sound system, a 9” infotainment screen, keyless access and start, and Panoramic View Monitor among others. Safety-wise the XR also benefits from side and curtain airbags.
Black wheel arches and plastic rear skidplate make for an SUV-like look. Picture: DENIS DROPPA
Under the bonnet is the ubiquitous 1.5l normally aspirated petrol four-cylinder engine that powers a wide assortment of Toyotas and Suzukis. With 77kW and 138Nm, the front-wheel drive car doesn’t go anywhere in a particular hurry; rather, it delivers honest commuting grunt and usable open-road cruising pace without chugging too much petrol or being too noisy.
In an urban/freeway mix the five-speed manual test car (an automatic is also available for a R20,600 price premium) averaged a fairly economical 6.7l/100km. During the course of our three-month extended test we will see if it gets closer to the factory-claimed 5.6l.
The auto will be more convenient in traffic but the manual car is not much of a chore to drive with its light clutch and easy shift action, except for an occasionally sticky reverse gear.
The Starlet Cross scoots about the suburbs with fleet-footed agility, pothole-friendly high-profile tyres and a compact size that makes it easy to manoeuvre through tight gaps. It is easy to park too, assisted by its 3D parking camera which shows the car from all angles.
Ride quality is respectable and the short wheelbase doesn’t make the car uncomfortably choppy, and it feels solid. The steering is light in urban driving but tends to stick in position just off centre, meaning you have to make constant micro corrections when cruising on the open road which can become tiresome especially in strong crosswinds.
The Starlet Cross XR is one of the pricier options in a competitive segment, particularly against Chinese and Indian entrants that offer more bang for buck. But the Toyota badge carries a lot of street cred and it’s attached to a practical, well-specced and generally pleasant-to-drive car with styling flair.
Toyota Starlet Cross vs the competition
Toyota Starlet Cross 1.5 XR, 77kW/138Nm — R347,900
Toyota Starlet Cross vs the competition
