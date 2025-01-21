European car sales grow 0.9% in 2024

Vehicles are displayed in the showroom of a Stellantis car dealership in Milan.
Picture: REUTERS
New car sales in Europe were up 0.9% in 2024, led by double-digit growth in hybrid car registrations, which exceeded petrol for a fourth consecutive month in December, industry data showed on Tuesday.
Renault’s market share in the continent overtook Stellantis’ for the first month since the Franco-Italian group was forged in January 2021, data by the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) showed.
The European car market is undergoing a complicated EV transition, as EV sales growth disappoints and carmakers opposemeasures to encourage consumers to abandon combustion engines, such as CO2 emission rules coming into force this year.
European carmakers also lament high production costs and rising competition from China.
December sales in the EU, Britain and the European Free Trade Area (EFTA) grew 4.1% year on year to 1.1-million cars sold.
Registrations at Volkswagenand Renault grew 4.9% and 16.6% respectively, while they fell 6.7% at Stellantis.
Renault’s market share in Europe rose to 11.9%, while Stellantis’ slid to 11.6%.
In the EU, December sales grew by 5.1%, as the registrations of hybrid electric cars (HEVs) and plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) grew by 33.1% and 4.9%, respectively, while fully electric cars (BEVs) dropped by 10.2%.
Electrified vehicles — either BEV, HEV or PHEV — sold in the bloc accounted for 57.7% of passenger car registrations in December, up from 53.3% in the previous year.
Among the largest EU markets, Spain led gains with a 28.8% increase, while Germany and Italy continued to decline, by 7.1% and 4.9%, respectively.
The new ACEA president, Ola Kaellenius, said last Thursday that the CO2-emitting car targets were based on expectations of a take-off of EV demand that had not happened and urged political leadersto come up with ideas.
US President Donald Trump said in his inaugural address on Monday that he would revoke regulations set by the Biden administration, which Trump calls the “EV mandate”, confirming recommendations by his transition team.
NEWS
European car sales grow 0.9% in 2024
New car sales in Europe were up 0.9% in 2024, led by double-digit growth in hybrid car registrations, which exceeded petrol for a fourth consecutive month in December, industry data showed on Tuesday.
Renault’s market share in the continent overtook Stellantis’ for the first month since the Franco-Italian group was forged in January 2021, data by the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) showed.
The European car market is undergoing a complicated EV transition, as EV sales growth disappoints and carmakers oppose measures to encourage consumers to abandon combustion engines, such as CO2 emission rules coming into force this year.
European carmakers also lament high production costs and rising competition from China.
December sales in the EU, Britain and the European Free Trade Area (EFTA) grew 4.1% year on year to 1.1-million cars sold.
Registrations at Volkswagen and Renault grew 4.9% and 16.6% respectively, while they fell 6.7% at Stellantis.
Renault’s market share in Europe rose to 11.9%, while Stellantis’ slid to 11.6%.
In the EU, December sales grew by 5.1%, as the registrations of hybrid electric cars (HEVs) and plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) grew by 33.1% and 4.9%, respectively, while fully electric cars (BEVs) dropped by 10.2%.
Electrified vehicles — either BEV, HEV or PHEV — sold in the bloc accounted for 57.7% of passenger car registrations in December, up from 53.3% in the previous year.
Among the largest EU markets, Spain led gains with a 28.8% increase, while Germany and Italy continued to decline, by 7.1% and 4.9%, respectively.
The new ACEA president, Ola Kaellenius, said last Thursday that the CO2-emitting car targets were based on expectations of a take-off of EV demand that had not happened and urged political leaders to come up with ideas.
US President Donald Trump said in his inaugural address on Monday that he would revoke regulations set by the Biden administration, which Trump calls the “EV mandate”, confirming recommendations by his transition team.
Reuters
Donald Trump revokes Joe Biden 50% electric vehicle target
Mazda commits to staying put and considers brand’s first EV for SA
Global electric vehicle sales rise 25% in 2024
GAC Motor cuts prices on all its cars in SA
China NEV sales grow in 2024 but price war takes bite out of margins
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.