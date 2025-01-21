Life / Motoring

European car sales grow 0.9% in 2024

21 January 2025 - 08:59
by Alessandro Parodi
Vehicles are displayed in the showroom of a Stellantis car dealership in Milan. Picture: REUTERS
New car sales in Europe were up 0.9% in 2024, led by double-digit growth in hybrid car registrations, which exceeded petrol for a fourth consecutive month in December, industry data showed on Tuesday.

Renault’s market share in the continent overtook Stellantis’ for the first month since the Franco-Italian group was forged in January 2021, data by the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) showed.

The European car market is undergoing a complicated EV transition, as EV sales growth disappoints and carmakers oppose measures to encourage consumers to abandon combustion engines, such as CO2 emission rules coming into force this year.

European carmakers also lament high production costs and rising competition from China.

December sales in the EU, Britain and the European Free Trade Area (EFTA) grew 4.1% year on year to 1.1-million cars sold.

Registrations at Volkswagen and Renault grew 4.9% and 16.6% respectively, while they fell 6.7% at Stellantis.

Renault’s market share in Europe rose to 11.9%, while Stellantis’ slid to 11.6%.

In the EU, December sales grew by 5.1%, as the registrations of hybrid electric cars (HEVs) and plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) grew by 33.1% and 4.9%, respectively, while fully electric cars (BEVs) dropped by 10.2%.

Electrified vehicles — either BEV, HEV or PHEV — sold in the bloc accounted for 57.7% of passenger car registrations in December, up from 53.3% in the previous year.

Among the largest EU markets, Spain led gains with a 28.8% increase, while Germany and Italy continued to decline, by 7.1% and 4.9%, respectively.

The new ACEA president, Ola Kaellenius, said last Thursday that the CO2-emitting car targets were based on expectations of a take-off of EV demand that had not happened and urged political leaders to come up with ideas.

US President Donald Trump said in his inaugural address on Monday that he would revoke regulations set by the Biden administration, which Trump calls the “EV mandate”, confirming recommendations by his transition team.

Reuters

Donald Trump revokes Joe Biden 50% electric vehicle target

The newly sworn in US president says he will consider ending EV tax credits
Life
3 hours ago

Mazda commits to staying put and considers brand’s first EV for SA

Mazda 6e may be one of four new models, including PHEVs, for local launch
Life
1 day ago

Global electric vehicle sales rise 25% in 2024

Incentives and emission targets pushed EV sales in China and helped Britain overtake Germany as Europe’s biggest battery-electric market
Life
1 week ago

GAC Motor cuts prices on all its cars in SA

GAC Motor has implemented huge price cuts on the two model ranges it introduced in South Africa last year.
Life
1 week ago

China NEV sales grow in 2024 but price war takes bite out of margins

Foreign carmakers such as GM, Toyota and VW continued to lose ground to local rivals
Life
1 week ago
