Michael Schumacher’s Ferrari F355 road car for sale

The blue F355 GTS was given to Schumacher as a present when he signed for Ferrari’s F1 team in 1996. Image: Supplied
RM Sotheby’s is auctioning a 1996 Ferrari F355 GTS targa top previously owned by seven-time Formula One world champion Michael Schumacher.
Painted in Blu Le Mans with a Pelle Crema leather interior, it is documented by a letter from Cavallari Monaco Motors confirming ownership as well as photographs of Schumacher driving the car.
Ferrari gave the F355 to Schumacher as a daily driver after poaching him from the Benetton F1 team in 1996. Introduced in 1995 as replacement to the Ferrari 348, the F355 was the newest model in Ferrari’s line-up and a perfect fit for the team’s newest driver.
The car has a six-speed manual gearbox instead of the optional Formula 1-style automated manual, which offered the world champion a change of pace from his day job.
The F355 GTS was acquired by the current owner at auction in 2004, the year Schumacher won the F1 championship for the seventh and final time.
The car was granted Ferrari Classiche certification in 2020, confirming that it retains its original chassis, gearbox, bodywork, and is finished in its original colour combination. The Classiche certification also confirms the car is no longer fitted with its original 3.5l V8 engine, but one of the correct type. The mid-engined car generates a power output of 279kW and 363Nm of torque, for claimed performance figures of 0-100km/h in 4.7 seconds and a 295km/h top speed.
A total of 2,577 GTS models were produced with a removable hardtop targa roof that could be stored behind the seats. Other versions of the F355 were the Berlinetta coupe and Spider soft-top convertible.
The RM Sotheby’s auction takes place in Paris, France on February 4.
A number of ex-Schumacher road and race cars have been auctioned in recent years, most notably his 2003 championship winning Ferrari F2003-GA, which sold for $14.8m (R277m) and the F2001, in which he won his fourth F1 world championship, for $7.5m.
INVESTING IN CARS
Michael Schumacher’s Ferrari F355 road car for sale
The car has a six-speed manual gearbox instead of the optional Formula 1-style automated manual
Image: Supplied
RM Sotheby’s is auctioning a 1996 Ferrari F355 GTS targa top previously owned by seven-time Formula One world champion Michael Schumacher.
Painted in Blu Le Mans with a Pelle Crema leather interior, it is documented by a letter from Cavallari Monaco Motors confirming ownership as well as photographs of Schumacher driving the car.
Ferrari gave the F355 to Schumacher as a daily driver after poaching him from the Benetton F1 team in 1996. Introduced in 1995 as replacement to the Ferrari 348, the F355 was the newest model in Ferrari’s line-up and a perfect fit for the team’s newest driver.
The car has a six-speed manual gearbox instead of the optional Formula 1-style automated manual, which offered the world champion a change of pace from his day job.
The F355 GTS was acquired by the current owner at auction in 2004, the year Schumacher won the F1 championship for the seventh and final time.
The car was granted Ferrari Classiche certification in 2020, confirming that it retains its original chassis, gearbox, bodywork, and is finished in its original colour combination. The Classiche certification also confirms the car is no longer fitted with its original 3.5l V8 engine, but one of the correct type. The mid-engined car generates a power output of 279kW and 363Nm of torque, for claimed performance figures of 0-100km/h in 4.7 seconds and a 295km/h top speed.
A total of 2,577 GTS models were produced with a removable hardtop targa roof that could be stored behind the seats. Other versions of the F355 were the Berlinetta coupe and Spider soft-top convertible.
The RM Sotheby’s auction takes place in Paris, France on February 4.
A number of ex-Schumacher road and race cars have been auctioned in recent years, most notably his 2003 championship winning Ferrari F2003-GA, which sold for $14.8m (R277m) and the F2001, in which he won his fourth F1 world championship, for $7.5m.
Bernie Ecclestone puts ‘greatest collection of GP cars’ on auction
Michael Schumacher F1 racing suit sells for R1.7m
German magazine editor fired over AI-generated Schumacher interview
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
So I bought myself a classic car, and a little trouble strikes
Over 1,000 classics expected at George Old Car Show in February
Retro BMW R12S is seventies-inspired
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.