Al Rajhi overtakes Lategan again ahead of Dakar final stage

Two-horse race intensifies as Saudi driver leads SA’s Henk Lategan by just more than six minutes

16 January 2025 - 17:01
It's advantage Al-Rajhi ahead of the final Dakar stage on Friday. Picture: REUTERS
Saudi driver Yazeed Al-Rajhi, who trailed SA’s Henk Lategan by 2 minutes 27 seconds on Wednesday, regained the lead on Thursday’s penultimate Dakar Rally stage.

Al-Rajhi of Team Overdrive Hilux finished third in the 384km stage from Haradh to Shubaytah, 8 mins 38 secs faster than fifth-placed Lategan in the Toyota Gazoo Racing Hilux, leaving the Saudi driver with a 6 min 11 sec advantage going into Friday’s 131km finale.

Lategan had led the rally since stage two, but has alternated the top spot with Al-Rajhi since Tuesday as their thrilling two-horse race intensified.

"I tried… that was about what we could manage today. I’ve never been a sand or dune expert but I’m happy to come through the stage," Lategan said.

"Overall, I’m happy with how it went and how it’s going. We still have one more day to go until we get to the finish. It’s been a really good race."

Thursday’s stage was won by Sweden’s Mattias Ekstrom, who, following Spain’s Nani Roma on Wednesday, has given Ford its second stage win in the Dakar. Five-time Dakar winner Nasser Al Attiyah from Qatar was second in the Dacia Sandrider. 

In the overall standings, third-placed Ekstrom is 22 min 34 sec behind the leader and fourth-placed Al Attiyah is 26 min 50 sec adrift.

Australia’s Daniel Sanders (KTM) retained his lead in the motorcycle category with sixth place on Thursday, 7 min 31 sec down on stage winner Tosha Schareina (Honda) from Spain.

Sanders leads second-placed Schareina by nine minutes going into the final day.

