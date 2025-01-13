Life / Motoring

SA’s Lategan wins Monday’s stage to extend Dakar lead

His advantage had been cropped back to just 21 seconds the day before

14 January 2025 - 08:29
by Motoring Reporter
Henk Lategan extended his Dakar Rally lead on Monday. Picture: REUTERS
SA’s Henk Lategan (Toyota Gazoo Racing Hilux) won Monday’s Dakar Rally stage in Saudi Arabia to extend his overall lead.

On stage 8 to Riyadh he finished 1min 47sec ahead of teammate Brett Cummings and extended his lead to 5min 20sec over Saudi hero Yazeed Al-Rajhi (Team Overdrive Toyota), who finished sixth. Lategan had seen his advantage cropped back to just 21 seconds the day before.

The Toyotas were followed home on Monday by the Century CR7 cars of Frenchman Mathieu Serradori and South African Brian Baragwanath.

Multiple Dakar winner Nasser Al Attiyah was 11th in the Dacia Sandrider and is fourth overall, more than 34 minutes behind.

Stage 8 saw the crews race from the bivouac at Al Duwadimi to the Saudi capital of Riyadh, via a timed special of 487km.

Argentina’s Luciano Benavides (KTM) won the motorcycle category on Monday from France’s Adrien van Beveren (Honda). Australia’s Daniel Sanders (KTM) finished seventh, but retained his overall lead by just more than 11 minutes from Spain’s Tosha Schareina (Honda).

Toyota Hilux teammates collide at Dakar Rally

Giniel de Villiers and Saood Variawa limp to finish with severe car damage after accident in the dust
6 days ago

Best sports cars of 2024 set pulses racing

Motoring editor Denis Droppa takes a trip down high-octane lane
2 weeks ago

BMW launches R1m superbike to celebrate winning WSBK title

BMW M RR WSBK Champions Edition 2024 is a replica of the bike used by Toprak Razgatlıoğlu
2 months ago
