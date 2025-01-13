INVESTING IN CARS
Shelby Cobra from ‘Bad Boys’ to be auctioned
Mecum Auctions also selling Steve McQueen’s Porsche 917 from ‘Le Mans’ movie
13 January 2025 - 13:07
Mecum Auctions is putting a 1966 Shelby Cobra replica from the Bad Boys movie on sale at the Kissimmee auction (https://www.mecum.com/auctions/kissimmee-2025/lots/?auction[0]=Kissimmee+2025|1736208000|1737244800&configure[filters]=&configure[ruleContexts][0]=pin_items) in Florida, US this weekend.
Known as “Bad Boy 1”, the car appeared in the hit 1995 movie starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.