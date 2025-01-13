Life / Motoring

NEWS

German premium carmakers’ sales decline in 2024

Wealthier consumers hold back on purchases amid uncertain economy and lower than expected sales of EVs

13 January 2025 - 16:00
by Motoring Staff
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
BMW's high-performance M division bucked the trend and reached a new all-time high. Picture: SUPPLIED
BMW's high-performance M division bucked the trend and reached a new all-time high. Picture: SUPPLIED

Germany’s top-end carmakers took a battering at home and in China in 2024, sales volume data showed, as wealthier consumers held back on purchases amid an uncertain economy and on slower than expected electric vehicle sales.

BMW on Monday reported a 2.3% drop in overall vehicle sales at its BMW brand, compared to a 3% drop at Mercedes-Benz cars and Porsche, and a 12% drop at Volkswagen’s Audi.

In China and Germany, however, BMW saw falls of 13.4% and 5.3%, respectively, while Mercedes’ sales were off by 7% and 9%. Audi’s sales fell by 11% in China and by 21% in Germany.

China’s domestic market, the world’s largest, maintained steady growth in 2024, but foreign carmakers with less competitive EV line-ups lost ground to Chinese EV-only rivals as a price war and subsidised trade-ins for greener vehicles drove demand.

In Germany, car demand remains well below pre-pandemic levels, with around 2.8-million cars sold last year — roughly 1% less than 2023 and a quarter below 2019 sales.

Battery-electric sales in the country are down by a quarter from 2023, according to German motor authority data, while hybrid sales rose 12% to about 950,000.

BMW’s electric-only sales globally bucked the trend, rising 13.5% to nearly 430,000 while Mercedes-Benz’s battery-electric sales fell by 23%.

BMW’s high-performance M division also reached a new all-time high in global sales with 206,582 units. The all-electric BMW i4 M50 was the best-selling model for the third time in a row. 

One bright spot for Mercedes was a jump of 34% in its top-end vehicle sales in the fourth quarter, propped up by solid US demand, a sign that dealers may be stocking up inventory ahead of US president-elect Donald Trump imposing higher tariffs on European-made cars.

With Reuters

BMW drops iDrive knob and premieres Panoramic display

High-tech cabin interface continues motor industry's move away from physical buttons
Life
5 days ago

Best sports cars of 2024 set pulses racing

Motoring editor Denis Droppa takes a trip down high-octane lane
Life
2 weeks ago

2025 SA Car of the Year semifinalists announced

The South African Guild of Mobility Journalists has published the semifinalists for the 2025 Car of the Year competition.
Life
1 month ago

REVIEW: BMW F900 GS Adventure may be the brand’s finest all-rounder

Able to tour, commute and ride off road at a relatively attainable price, the German brand’s midweight inspires
Life
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Can old racists learn tolerance?
Life
2.
Devlin Brown at the water cooler: Any sustainable ...
Life
3.
F1 engineer converts smoky classics into EVs
Life
4.
Shelby Cobra from ‘Bad Boys’ to be auctioned
Life / Motoring
5.
Porsche’s 2024 China sales fall nearly 30%
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

GAC Motor cuts prices on all its cars in SA

Life / Motoring

Foreign vehicles grow local market foothold

Economy

Porsche’s 2024 China sales fall nearly 30%

Life / Motoring

New car sales in Russia shoot up despite Ukraine war sanctions

Life / Motoring

China NEV sales grow in 2024 but price war takes bite out of margins

Life / Motoring

Mercedes to expand in India’s smaller cities as younger generations splurge

Companies / Industrials

China’s EV exports set to stall in 2025, official says

World / Asia

Renault urges clarity on carbon emission pooling

Companies

REVIEW: Even with turbo lag, the diesel is the pick of GWM P500 range

Life / Motoring

US new car sales hit five-year high in 2024

Life / Motoring

EVs made up nine out of ten car sales in Norway in 2024

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.