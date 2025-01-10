At 10.40am, the rand was little changed at R18.96/$
Sales of new passenger cars in Russia rose by 48.4% year on year in 2024 to 1.571-million vehicles, Russian analytical agency Autostat said on Friday.
Russia’s car market slumped in 2022 after its invasion of Ukraine, which led to an exodus of Western carmakers from the country.
Sales of top Russian carmaker Avtovaz increased 34.4% in 2024 to 436,155 cars, accounting for 28% of the market, the agency reported.
Car sales have been steadily recovering since the end of 2022, but growth slowed at the end of last year as high inflation, loan rates and scrappage fees pushed up prices.
In December, car sales increased only 3.3% to 123,431 vehicles, with Chinese brands taking eight of the top 10 positions, Autostat said.
Sales in 2025 are expected to drop about 10% to 1.43-million vehicles, Sergei Tselikov, head of Autostat, said in December.
Reuters
NEWS
New car sales in Russia shoot up despite Ukraine war sanctions
Car sales have been steadily recovering since the end of 2022, but growth slowed at the end of last year
