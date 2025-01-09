ROAD TEST
REVIEW: Even with turbo lag, the diesel is the pick of GWM P500 range
GWM scales new luxury heights with the P500, and the diesel is more economical than the hybrid
09 January 2025 - 10:39
At the media launch of the new P500 luxury bakkie range in August, only the petrol-electric hybrid model was available to drive, as GWM wished to draw attention to it being SA’s second most powerful pickup after the Ford Ranger Raptor V6.
The P500 self-charging hybrid model produces a mighty 255kW of power and 648Nm of torque by pairing a 2.0l turbo petrol engine with an electric motor. While the P500 hybrid had plenty of voema, it disappointed in fuel economy, with the test vehicle quaffing a thirsty 12l/100km...
