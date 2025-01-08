SA’s Hein Lategan continues to lead the Dakar Rally after stage 4. Picture: REUTERS.
Five-times winner Nasser al-Attiyah hit trouble in the Dakar Rally on Wednesday, the latest front-runner to struggle in the Saudi Arabian sands after the departures of Sebastien Loeb and defending champion Carlos Sainz.
The Qatari, driving a Dacia Sandrider, started the day in second place and chasing Toyota’s SA leader, Henk Lategan, but dropped to seventh and 35 minutes adrift after suffering wheel issues.
Local hero Yazeed Al-Rajhi won the 415km stage four from Al-Henakiyah to Al Ula for the Toyota Overdrive Racing team, with Lategan four minutes and 51 seconds slower in the Gazoo Racing Hilux.
Lategan’s overall lead shrank to six minutes and 54 seconds, with Al-Rajhi again his closest rival after moving up from fourth.
France’s nine-times world rally champion Loeb, al-Attiyah’s teammate, was ruled out with a damaged car on Tuesday while four times Dakar winner Sainz went out on Monday after rolling his Ford.
In the motorcycle category, Australian Red Bull KTM rider Daniel Sanders stretched his lead to 13 minutes and 26 seconds over Spaniard Tosha Schareina after a fourth stage win out of five, including the prologue.
Botswana’s Ross Branch remained third overall, with defending champion Ricky Brabec of the US in fifth place but nearly half an hour off the lead.
Henk Lategan retains Dakar Rally lead for SA as al-Attiyah falters
Lategan’s overall lead shrank to 6min 54sec, with Al-Rajhi again his closest rival after moving up from fourth
Five-times winner Nasser al-Attiyah hit trouble in the Dakar Rally on Wednesday, the latest front-runner to struggle in the Saudi Arabian sands after the departures of Sebastien Loeb and defending champion Carlos Sainz.
The Qatari, driving a Dacia Sandrider, started the day in second place and chasing Toyota’s SA leader, Henk Lategan, but dropped to seventh and 35 minutes adrift after suffering wheel issues.
Local hero Yazeed Al-Rajhi won the 415km stage four from Al-Henakiyah to Al Ula for the Toyota Overdrive Racing team, with Lategan four minutes and 51 seconds slower in the Gazoo Racing Hilux.
Lategan’s overall lead shrank to six minutes and 54 seconds, with Al-Rajhi again his closest rival after moving up from fourth.
France’s nine-times world rally champion Loeb, al-Attiyah’s teammate, was ruled out with a damaged car on Tuesday while four times Dakar winner Sainz went out on Monday after rolling his Ford.
In the motorcycle category, Australian Red Bull KTM rider Daniel Sanders stretched his lead to 13 minutes and 26 seconds over Spaniard Tosha Schareina after a fourth stage win out of five, including the prologue.
Botswana’s Ross Branch remained third overall, with defending champion Ricky Brabec of the US in fifth place but nearly half an hour off the lead.
The two-week rally ends on January 17.
Reuters
Toyota Hilux teammates collide at Dakar Rally
Over 1,000 classics expected at George Old Car Show in February
KTM financial woes leave Brad Binder’s MotoGP future unclear
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.