NEWS
GAC Motor cuts prices on all its cars in SA
Prices drop between R50,000 and R100,000 on Chinese brand’s Emzoom and Emkoo models
09 January 2025 - 12:23
GAC Motor has implemented huge price cuts on the two model ranges it introduced in SA last year.
The three-model Emzoom compact SUV range gets reductions of between R50,000 to R60,000, with a new starting price of R419,900 for the entry level model...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.