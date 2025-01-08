Life / Motoring

NEW MODELS

Porsche 911 Carrera S gets a power boost and added features

Car gets a dose of extra muscle with new turbochargers and optimised charge air cooling

08 January 2025 - 17:50
by Denis Droppa
The updated Carrera S is available in Coupe and Cabriolet models. Picture: SUPPLIED
Porsche has launched an updated 911 Carrera S to fill the gap between the entry-level Carrera and the more performance-orientated 911 Carrera GTS T-Hybrid.

The Carrera S gets a significant dose of extra muscle with new turbochargers and optimised charge air cooling boosting the 3.0l twin turbo six cylinder boxer engine by 22kW to 353kW, with 530Nm of torque.

Via an eight-speed Porsche dual-clutch transmission (PDK) through the rear wheels, the new Carrera S Coupé blitzes the 0-100 km/h sprint in a claimed 3.3 seconds and reaches a top speed of 308 km/h.

The Carrera S — available in Coupé and Cabriolet versions — has an extended list of standard equipment and increased customisation options compared to the regular 911 Carrera.

It rides on staggered 20/21-inch wheels and comes with a sports exhaust system and silver tailpipes, as well as Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV+), which is not available in the Carrera. A new brake system inherited from the Carrera GTS provides improved stopping power, and comes with sporty red calipers.

Customers have various options to choose from including track-focused Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake (PCCB) system, and PASM sports suspension with a 10mm lower ride height combined with rear-wheel steering.

The damper hydraulics have been optimised compared to the previous Carrera S, providing improved drivability and increased handling precision. The steering, in combination with rear-axle steering, is more direct, and the kinematics of the front axle have been adjusted. This ensures greater direct handling and agility, while also increasing high-speed stability.

The Carrera S comes with a black leather interior, with rear seats standard in the Cabriolet and a no-cost option in the Coupe. The cabin can be optionally jazzed up with contrast stitching and extra leather covering larger areas of the interior.

Like the rest of the recently updated 911 range, the Carrera S comes with upgraded standard equipment including Matrix LED headlights and a wireless smartphone charger.

Options include a lift system for the front axle, the innovative HD-Matrix LED headlights and the Sport Chrono package, including the Porsche Track Precision app.

PRICES

911 S Coupe — R3,037,000

911 S Cabriolet — R3,304,000

Best sports cars of 2024 set pulses racing

Motoring editor Denis Droppa takes a trip down high-octane lane
Life
1 week ago

FIRST DRIVE: updated Porsche 911 Carrera

The Carrera is the most accessible 911 but remains a thoroughbred driver’s car
Life
1 month ago

Mercedes-AMG One beats its own Nürburgring record

F1-inspired hybrid supercar is 14 seconds faster than the Porsche GT2
Life
3 months ago
