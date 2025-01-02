Over 1,000 classics expected at George Old Car Show in February

More than 1,000 cars are expected to be on display at the 2025 George Old Car show on February 8. Picture: SUPPLIED
Two tours for vintage, veteran and classic cars will take place in conjunction with the 2025 George Old Car Show (GOCS), to be held for the first time as a one-day only event on February 8.
First is the “Vettoer”, to be held before the show, and the one-day tour will finish at the site of the Old Car Show on the Friday afternoon.
The Vettoer has been a prelude to the show for many years, and this will be the 19th running of the event, which showcases veteran vehicles.
The second tour will start on February 9 at Die Benz in George, the clubhouse of the Southern Cape Old Car Club. Known as the George Old Car Show, the GOCS eSCape Tour and Rally is a four-day event open to all cars registered for the show.
The competitive rally part will be run to regulations laid down by the SA Vintage and Veteran Association and Motorsport SA. Competitors will be required to nominate the average speeds for their cars over the timed sections of the rally, ranging from 65km/h to 95km/h, according to the age of their vehicles.
The tour, which runs alongside the rally each day, is noncompetitive for owners wishing to enjoy their cars in compelling scenery over interesting roads in the company of other enthusiasts.
The GOCS eScape route winds through the Gourikwa Nature Reserve, Garcia Pass near Riversdale, Barrydale, Montagu and the Breede River Valley.
The four-day tour will see classic-car owners enjoying compelling scenery in the company of other enthusiasts. Picture: SUPPLIED
George Old Car Show
More than 1,000 cars are expected for the 2025 show at the Eden Technical High School grounds in central George on February 8 from 9am to 6pm.
The Southern Cape Old Car Club said there would be a special focus on cars of British origin, headlined by two of the most famous of British marques, Bentley and Rolls-Royce.
Apart from the large British car contingent expected, there will be machinery on display from all major car-producing countries, notably Germany, Italy, France, Sweden and the US.
A large contingent of vintage and classic motorcycles will also be a feature this year, and as is traditional at this event, there will be displays of old tractors, trucks and stationary engines from an earlier era.
As well as veteran, vintage and classic cars, there will be exhibits of more modern machinery, notably the likes of supercars from the esteemed stables of Ferrari and Porsche.
Some club displays will also include more modern cars, including the Mercedes-Benz Club, whose members will display magnificent newer models in the SL and SLR ranges.
The Mercedes-Benz Club will also celebrate the 60th Anniversary of the W108 series, the predecessor of the modern S-Class. Many dealerships in the George area will support the show with displays of modern car ranges.
Spectator tickets are available through iTickets at R125 for adults, R100 for pensioners and children free of charge.
Owners of veteran, vintage and classic vehicles wishing to display their vehicles are requested to pre-enter by visiting www.scocc.co.za.
CAR SHOWS
Over 1,000 classics expected at George Old Car Show in February
Two tours add excitement to the annual event for veteran and vintage cars
