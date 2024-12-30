Fifty years separate the latest VW Polo from the first generation that was based on an Audi super mini from the seventies. Picture: SUPPLIED
It’s been 50 years since Volkswagen introduced the Polo nameplate. The company says it has sold more than 20-million units in six-generations.
Affordability, timeless design and pioneering technology are hallmarks of the range. When the VW Beetle was due to be replaced in the 1970s, Volkswagen introduced several models: the Passat in 1973; the Golf in 1974 and the Polo that’s positioned below the latter making its debut in 1975.
The Polo was based on theAudi 50, a small hatchback produced by the premium brand from 1974 to 1978 sold only inEurope. The Polo was a slightly modified version that caught the spirit of the times with efficiency, practicality and affordability. It was also an agile, good handling lightweight — characteristics found in its latest form.
As development continued, it also spawned special models. In 1987 a limited series Polo Coupé GT G40 was launched, debuting a scroll-type supercharger, which provided more power.
The first Polo GTI arrived in 1998, and the range became even more digital in 2021, featuring trending features for comfort and autonomous driver assistance systems.
The VW Polo and SA
VWSA introduced and started building the third generation Polo range at its Kariega plant in 1996 under the Polo Playa nameplate, and introduced the Polo Vivo nameplate in 2010. The duo have dominated local passenger car sales since then.
The Gqeberha assembly plant remains the sole plant in the world that builds the Polo models for the domestic and export markets.
While the new Polo Vivo with updates was launched recently, VWSA has been led since December 2022 by German national Martina Biene, the only female MD of a vehicle company in SA.
International News
Volkswagen Polo celebrates half a century of popularity
With more than 20-million units sold in six-generations, the junior of the Golf range remains a best-seller in SA
It’s been 50 years since Volkswagen introduced the Polo nameplate. The company says it has sold more than 20-million units in six-generations.
Affordability, timeless design and pioneering technology are hallmarks of the range. When the VW Beetle was due to be replaced in the 1970s, Volkswagen introduced several models: the Passat in 1973; the Golf in 1974 and the Polo that’s positioned below the latter making its debut in 1975.
The Polo was based on the Audi 50, a small hatchback produced by the premium brand from 1974 to 1978 sold only in Europe. The Polo was a slightly modified version that caught the spirit of the times with efficiency, practicality and affordability. It was also an agile, good handling lightweight — characteristics found in its latest form.
As development continued, it also spawned special models. In 1987 a limited series Polo Coupé GT G40 was launched, debuting a scroll-type supercharger, which provided more power.
The first Polo GTI arrived in 1998, and the range became even more digital in 2021, featuring trending features for comfort and autonomous driver assistance systems.
The VW Polo and SA
VWSA introduced and started building the third generation Polo range at its Kariega plant in 1996 under the Polo Playa nameplate, and introduced the Polo Vivo nameplate in 2010. The duo have dominated local passenger car sales since then.
The Gqeberha assembly plant remains the sole plant in the world that builds the Polo models for the domestic and export markets.
While the new Polo Vivo with updates was launched recently, VWSA has been led since December 2022 by German national Martina Biene, the only female MD of a vehicle company in SA.
REVIEW: Polo Vivo Life is now costlier and posher, but remains sensible
Mexico to build VW Golf after successful talks with German union
Ignored but not booted out — sedans that cost less than R400,000
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.