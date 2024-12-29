Petrol and diesel prices to rise in January

The prices of all grades of fuel will increase on Wednesday.
Motorists are being greeted by bad news for the new year with fuel price increases for the third consecutive month.
On January 1 the retail prices of 93 ULP petrol and 95 ULP petrol will rise by 19c/l and 12c/l respectively, with the wholesale prices of diesel to go up by 8c/l for 0.05% sulphur and 11c/l for 0.005% sulphur. The price of illuminating paraffin will decrease by 9.50c/l.
The department of mineral resources & energy attributed the fuel price increases to the rand depreciating against the dollar from R17.95 to R18.11 in the period under review, and a rise in the international product price for petrol. The international prices of illuminating paraffin and diesel prices decreased.
From January 1 the following prices will apply:
INLAND
Petrol 95 unleaded: R21.59
Petrol 93 unleaded: R21.34
Diesel 0.05%: R19.29
Diesel 0.005%: R19.44
COAST
Petrol 95 unleaded: R20.80
Petrol 93 unleaded: R20.55
Diesel 0.05%: R18.50
Diesel 0.005%: R18.68
