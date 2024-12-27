Mexico to build VW Golf after successful talks with German union

The recently brokered deal between Volkswagen (VW) AG and IG Metall has resulted in some production changes.
That country’s largest union, IG Metall, accounting for about 15% of the German workforce, went on a recent strike across VW’s German sites when the company sought to cut jobs.
In a joint agreement entitled “Zukunft Volkswagen” [Future Volkswagen], the car maker and IG Metall have agreed on a workforce reduction of more than 35,000 staff out of roughly 300,000 across the company’s German sites by 2030.
The structural measures are aimed at reducing costs of up to €4Bn (about R78bn) a year in the medium term.
A reduction in production capacity of 734,000 units is also planned, but what does this mean for the model line up and assembly plants?
Production of the the Golf, currently in its 8th generation, moves across the pond to Mexico. Picture: SUPPLIED
Wolfsburg
Production of the ID.3 and Cupra Born models continues at the company’s biggest plant in Wolfsburg, but production of the Golf moves to Mexico from 2027. That plant will also build the Golf EV, the company confirming that indeed the popular mid-sized hatchback will be with us for the foreseeable future.
Production of the slick new Volkswagen remains in Wolfsburg and certain satellite plants. Picture: PHUTI MPYANE
One of important models for the brand is the Tiguan SUV. Production of the model is largely unaffected by the new measures.
Main production of the model that was recently launched in SA takes places from the Wolfsburg headquarters, whereas the now discontinued 7-seat Allspace was built in Mexico and China.
Other plants that assemble the Tiguan include Anting, China, Relizane, Algeria, Thika, Kenya, Aurangabad, India, Pekan, Malaysia and Indonesia.
The handsome VW ID.4 electric SUV is a little more than a year away from its SA introduction. Picture: PHUTI MPYANE
Emden, Osnabrück and the T-Roc
The Emden plant that’s located close to the North Sea will continue producing the ID.7 saloon range and the ID.4 SUV. The latter model is planned for SA introduction in 2026, albeit in newer form as we can expect.
It’s sad news for the T-Roc Cabrio; the open-roof variant of the curvy crossover that is not on sale in SA. The breezy model continues to be manufactured at the company’s Osnabrück plant until mid-2027, when it appears the company will discontinue the model, though it doesn’t outline this, preferring to say options for a different use of the facility will be announced in time.
Production of the dramatically styled Q4 e-tron continues in Zwickau but a model consolidation is on cards in 2027. Picture: SUPPLIED
Audi, Zwickau and Dresden
VW says the Zwickau plant where it builds the Audi Q4 e-tron and its Sportback cousin will remain. The Q4 is a new line of full-electric crossover SUVs that Audi SA is still considering for local introduction. VW adds that a single production of the sexy models is on the cards from 2027.
Meanwhile, vehicle production at the Dresden plant will stop at the end of 2025. The Transparent factory, as it is known, was used to built the Phaeton and Bentley Flying Spur models in the past. It was transformed into the company’s centre of future mobility, building theID.3 and e-Golf.
The battery-powered Volkswagen ID.Buzz Cargo vans used for last-mile delivery services by DHL.
Picture: SUPPLIED
Hanover
Germany’s Hanover district plant will remain the production hub for the brand’s commercial vehicles, churning out the electric ID. Buzz and the conventional Multivan.
The former car has been testing with SA logistics companies. VWSA hasn’t set a market launch date as yet, but confirms the new multivan known as the Kombi and Caravelle will be on sale in SA in the new year.
VWSA's Kariega plant in Gqeberha has produced more than 1.5-million Polos for export markets. Picture: SUPPLIED
Kariega and the Polo
VWSA’s Kariega plant became the sole supplier of the VW Polo range for world markets in 2024.
In another landmark agreement, signed in 2019, Ford’s Silverton, Pretoria plant also builds the VW Amarok range for global markets on behalf of the German brand.
The local facilities were not affected by the German strike action.
Labour matters locally are discussed with the national union of metal workers of SA (Numsa) and the latest round of talks will take place in 2025.
