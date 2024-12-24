Mercedes-Benz to reveal new era, electric V-Class models in 2025

The commercial wing of Mercedes‑Benz Vans will introduce a newly developed, modular and scalable Van Electric Architecture (VAN.EA) in setting the course for a completely new era of luxurious, elegant and spacious limousines.
VAN.EA allows for a clear differentiation between privately positioned vans in the luxury segment and commercial vans in the premium segment, according to Mercedes-Benz Vans.
The company did not give the new era vans at this stage, but said a wider, all-electric range offering including family MPVs, exclusive VIP shuttles and even spacious, curated limousines catering to discerning customers could be expected.
Mercedes-Benz SA launched the latest V-Class with updates in October. The new model is available only in V300d Exclusive guise priced at R2,254,000. Other markets have access to more ranges and a full-electric model.
By extending the top-end of its product portfolio, Mercedes‑Benz Vans says it is defining a new segment. The world premiere of the new vans is scheduled for the first quarter of 2025.
