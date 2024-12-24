Life / Motoring

Mercedes-Benz to reveal new era, electric V-Class models in 2025

German group says they will be electric and vary to meet customer needs

24 December 2024 - 07:00
by Staff Writer
The commercial wing of Mercedes‑Benz Vans will introduce a newly developed, modular and scalable Van Electric Architecture (VAN.EA) in setting the course for a completely new era of luxurious, elegant and spacious limousines. 

VAN.EA allows for a clear differentiation between privately positioned vans in the luxury segment and commercial vans in the premium segment, according to Mercedes-Benz Vans.

The company did not give the new era vans at this stage, but said a wider, all-electric range offering including family MPVs, exclusive VIP shuttles and even spacious, curated limousines catering to discerning customers could be expected.

Mercedes-Benz SA launched the latest V-Class with updates in October. The new model is available only in V300d Exclusive guise priced at R2,254,000. Other markets have access to more ranges and a full-electric model.

By extending the top-end of its product portfolio, Mercedes‑Benz Vans says it is defining a new segment. The world premiere of the new vans is scheduled for the first quarter of 2025.

Updated Mercedes-Benz V-Class goes on sale in SA

The S-Class of MPVs is more eye-catching with improved luxury and safety equipment
Life
1 month ago

Volvo unveils EM90 premium people carrier

The six-seater electric car is Volvo's first multipurpose vehicle
Life
1 year ago

Chery adds Tiggo 8 Pro Executive Plus model in SA

The new model comes with added features and a special launch price
Life
1 week ago

Cute Dongfeng Box coming to SA in January 2025

The Chinese tot is here to ensure the Mini Cooper and GWM Ora don’t have it all to themselves
Life
1 week ago
