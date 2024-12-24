Ineos Quartermaster Kaiju a bakkie for Aussie Outback rules

The one-off Ineos Quartermaster created by the Australian wing of the British 4x4 brand is a no-nonsense terrain buster for overlanding. Picture: SUPPLIED
Ineos Automotive Australian operation has built a one-off special Grenadier Quartermaster Cab Chassis: the Kaiju Quartermaster. A kaiju is a giant creature or monster in Japanese mythology.
The name was chosen to convey the powerful capabilities of the special, all-black Grenadier built in partnership with some of Australia’s reputable third-party accessory suppliers, including Norweld, Rhino-Rack, Brown Davis, Redarc, JMACX, GME, BF Goodrich, Maxtrax and Stedi. Similar modifications are available to its Grenadier SUV cousin, this according to the company.
Equipment fitted on the special build includes a compact and lightweight canopy with a gutter system and rubber seals that prevent dust and water resistance. It is fitted with a long range fuel tank with a total of 168l on top of the factory standard 90l tank.
Original equipment retained includes front and rear differential locks, auxiliary battery, switch panel and external plugs, utility rails, a tow hitch and electrics, access ladder and compass with altimeter and a myriad of auxiliary lighting systems.
Overlanding is made more comfortable with an integrated 40l poly water tank, 1,200mm trundle drawer with drop-in table, a 130l fridge, an electricity inverter, a bolt-on jerry can holder and battery heater and Bluetooth connectivity.
To make sure nothing stands in the way of accessing remote areas, the Kaiju Quartermaster is fitted with Roo bars, rock sliders, a beach recovery kit, bump zones, checker plates and it rides on 315/70 R17 BF Goodrich tyres. Communication is ensured through a UHF CB radio with heavy duty antenna and a personal locator beacon with a carry case.
A 168l long range fuel tank is fitted as is a fridge and all the mountaineering tools you'd need. Picture: SUPPLIED
“We wanted to create a truly unique Quartermaster together with some incredibly innovative local engineering & accessory partners. The Quartermaster Cab Chassis is a blank canvas that allows for great versatility when it comes to customisation, so together with these project partners, we let our imagination run wild. Ultimately, the Kaiju Quartermaster expresses our Australian vision of Built For More,” said Justin Hocevar of Ineos Automotive.
Ineos Automotive Australia extends the vehicle’s warranty to cover select aftermarket components from official accessories partners when ordered through retailers.
Ineos Quartermaster Kaiju a bakkie for Aussie Outback rules
If you like challenging wild runs such as the Richtersveld transfrontier your car is here
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.