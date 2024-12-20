Discovery Insure report shows 26% increase in speeding over festive period

The Discovery Insure Holiday Drive Trends report highlights rising speeding and dangerous driving habits during the festive season. Picture: REUTERS
As South Africans take to the roads this holiday season, a new report from Discovery Insure has found drivers are 26% more likely to exceed speed limits during the holiday season.
According to its December 2024 holiday drive trends report, this spike is largely attributed to fewer vehicles on the road, especially during early morning hours when drivers take advantage of open roads to reach their destinations more quickly.
The report analysed data from more than 12,000 trips taken by Vitality Drive members between December 2021 and January 2023. It reveals a worrying rise in speeding and dangerous driving during the festive period.
“Our clients drive at an average speed of about 100km/h, factoring in traffic, toll roads, and city driving. Speeding typically saves just two to four minutes per hour of travel, depending on traffic, but significantly increases the risk of accidents,” said the report.
Discovery Insure CEO Robert Attwell emphasised the minimal time savings from speeding and the associated dangers.
“Our report reveals that speeding — defined as driving at least 10km/h over the limit — offers negligible time savings. We encourage drivers to enjoy a relaxed and safe journey, rather than risking their safety and that of their passengers in an attempt to reach the coast faster,” he said.
The report also revealed that one of the most popular travel routes is from Joburg to Durban, with more than half of all December trips to Durban occurring between December 15 and 24.
Additionally, Discovery Insure highlighted that the worst day to drive back to Joburg is January 2.
“If possible, consider returning after January 6 to avoid heavy traffic. There will be half as many cars on the road, and by January 15, only 10% as many cars will be on the road compared to January 2,” the report noted.
Nearly a third of all road trips begin between 4am and 7am, though those seeking a quieter drive should consider starting later in the day. Only 9% of trips begin between 7am and 8am, and 12% start after 11am, making these times ideal for avoiding the holiday traffic rush.
The report also highlights the concerning behaviour of drivers skipping essential rest breaks on long journeys, particularly those travelling between Joburg and Durban. It found that 7% of drivers completed this long trip without stopping.
Skipping rest breaks results in a 36% increase in aggressive driving during the second half of the journey, further raising the risk of accidents.
Road traffic authorities are out in full force this festive season to ensure safe and responsible driving by holiday makers.
Picture: GALLO IMAGES
With a combination of holiday traffic, alcohol consumption at year-end parties and the pressure to reach destinations quickly, 1,184 fatal crashes were recorded during last year’s festive season.
Most crashes occurred during the first week (December 1 to 7), the third week (December 15 to 21), and the fourth week (December 22 to 28).
The majority of these crashes took place between 7pm and 10pm, with the peak occurring between 8pm and 9pm.
The data also showed a new trend of most fatalities being recorded on Sundays.
