The sixth-generation Honda Prelude is official and will be on sale in the US from the fourth quarter of 2025. Picture: SUPPLIED
Honda has announced the return of the Prelude nameplate. The Prelude is a two-door sports coupe the company produced from 1978 to 2001. SA buyers were able to purchase the model from the second-generation launched in 1982.
The sixth-generation car was first shown in concept form at the 2023 Los Angeles Auto Show. It will be launched for the US market late in 2025 according to its Japanese maker.
The stylish sports coupe range introduced many innovative technologies across five generations, including four-wheel steering and torque vectoring, the active torque transfer system.
The company has not shared much technical detail on the new model, save to say a hybridised power train would be in use. It will also debut the new Honda S+ Shift drive mode controller designed to deliver maximum levels of driver engagement and enjoyment.
The sleek coupe will introduce a new and enhanced drive mode selector on debut. Picture: SUPPLIED
“The return of the Honda Prelude as a hybrid-electric sports model demonstrates our continued commitment to offer a variety of exhilarating products to meet the needs of our customers,” said Jessika Laudermilk, assistant vice-president of Honda Auto Sales.
“The first three products in the Honda line-up in the 1970s were Civic, Accord and Prelude, and soon all three will be back together again in our passenger car line-up as hybrids.”
International News
Honda Prelude set for US return in 2025
The recipe of a stylish two-door coupe is now enhanced with a hybrid drivetrain
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.