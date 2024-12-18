Life / Motoring

British car brand MG is back in SA

MG confirmed on Wednesday that it will open 25 dealerships across SA

19 December 2024 - 11:20
by Motor News Reporter
With 375kW on tap, MG claims the R1,399,900 Cyberster will blast from 0-100 km/h in 3.2 seconds and reach a governed top speed of 200km/h. Picture: SUPPLIED.
After an eight-year absence, MG is returning to SA with a three-model line-up.

Founded in Oxford, UK in 1924 by Cecil Kimber as “Morris Garages”, the carmaker is now owned by China’s state-owned SAIC Motor — an entity also responsible for the LDV marque (you may have already seen its T60 double cab bakkies on our roads).

On Wednesday, MG confirmed it would open 25 dealerships across the country as it looks to establish itself as a major player in SA’s automotive space. Kicking off the local range is the compact MG ZS crossover powered by a naturally aspirated 1.5l four-cylinder petrol engine meshed to a four-speed automatic gearbox. The entry-level Comfort model is priced at R289,900, with the more plush Luxury coming in at R309,900.

Kicking off the local range is the compact MG ZS crossover. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Next in line is the MG HS — a mid-sized SUV going up against the likes of the Jaecoo J7, Ford Territory, Toyota RAV 4 and Haval H6. Available in both Comfort and Luxury grades, customers are able to equip their HS with either a 1.5l or 2.0l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine. Here power is transferred to the front wheels via a more sophisticated seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. The HS boasts a five-star Euro NCAP rating with pricing starting at R499,900 for the base model and peaking at R665,900 for the flagship. 

The most exciting model in the brand’s local portfolio is arguably the Cyberster: a two-seater all-electric roadster fitted with a 77kWh lithium-ion battery pack and dual motors (one on each axle). With 375kW on tap, MG claims the sleek R1,399,900 sportster will blast from 0-100 km/h in 3.2 seconds and reach a governed top speed of 200km/h. Expect a maximum driving range of up to 508km and — when plugged into a 150kW DC rapid charger — an estimated charging time (10% to 80%) of about 38 minutes. 

Standard features include 20-inch alloy wheels, scissor doors, an electric folding fabric hood, launch control, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wraparound three-screen cockpit and an eight-speaker Bose premium sound system. 

The MG HS is priced from R499,900. Picture: SUPPLIED.
“Every one of these models exemplifies the MG ethos to provide affordable, ultra-reliable motoring underpinned by the three pillars of the marque — fun to drive, vigorous design, and Hi-tech futuristic,” said MG SA general manager Sky Zhang.

“The confidence we have in our cars is reinforced by the class-leading seven-year warranty and comprehensive service-plan offerings provided by the brand.”

MG said more detailed information about the local models would be communicated soon.

