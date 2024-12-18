Tougher European emissions rules loom in strained conditions

The overall average of running an EV is around two thirds of the price of fuel.
Picture: REUTERS
European carmakers are raising prices of petrol cars and readying discounts on electric vehicles as they brace for yet another challenge — tougher emissions rules that threaten to further shrink profits across the struggling industry.
The EU will drastically lower its cap on automotive CO2 emissions from January 1, meaning at least one-fifth of all sales by most car companies must be EVs to avoid heavy fines.
But so far this year only 13% of all vehicles sold in the region have been electric, data from the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA) lobby group shows.
“The gap is really big,” said Marc Mortureux, director of French car lobby PFA.
The tighter rules come as the sector is already dealing with excess capacity due to lacklustre sales and growing Chinese competition, prompting profit warnings from Volkswagen, Stellantis and others in recent months.
Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares resigned this month, partly due to disagreement with the board over how to deal with the issue Picture: REUTERS
Now the companies will need to sell more EVs, which cost more to make than traditional vehicles, at a time when political and economic uncertainties and declining EV subsidies are deterring consumption, said Mortureux.
In a sign of the growing concern over the rules, Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares abruptly resigned this month, partly due to disagreement with the board over how to deal with the issue.
Steering demand
With just weeks to go, Europe’s politicians are urging Brussels to rethink the targets. But carmakers are getting to work, aiming above all to avoid fines that could reach €15bn (R285bn) based on current sales, ACEA chair Luca de Meo has said.
VW, Stellantis and Renault have raised the prices of petrol engine models by several hundred euros in the last two months, in what analysts say is an attempt to curb demand for heavier emitters and make pricier electric models appealing.
“Carmakers have started with their pricing strategy to steer demand towards battery EVs to reach the CO2 targets and avoid potential fines,” said Beatrix Keim of the Center for Automotive Research.
Last month, Stellantis’ Peugeot hiked prices in France of all of its models apart from fully electric ones by as much as €500. Renault Group increased prices on some pure petrol models, for instance adding €300 (R5,700) or 1.6% to the Clio SCE 65, but kept prices of hybrid versions unchanged.
Peugeot described the new pricing as an “economic rise”, while Renault said a rise was “normal” over a car’s lifetime.
The strategy could backfire, however. Increasing petrol car prices should help close the gap with more expensive EVs, but given weak market growth, may not generate enough EV sales, said a source close to a major European carmaker.
Sales in the region are about a fifth lower than pre-Covid-19.
“In reality, increasing the price of thermal engine cars means cutting production [...] and all the value chain and suppliers will suffer from this,” the source added.
Discounts and pooling
The price rises will help fund future discounts on EVs, said Denis Schemoul, auto analyst at S&P Global, acting as “an indirect subsidy” for electric car buyers by combustion engine buyers, but very likely hurting margins.
VW, expected to be hit hardest by the new targets due to its high sales volumes, has already cut the price of its ID.3 electric compact car on several markets in recent months, bringing it below €30,000 (R569,812) in Germany.
“This is probably what will happen next year,” said Alastair Bedwell, head of power-train forecasting at GlobalData, who predicts EV sales in Europe, including the EU as well as Britain, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland, will jump 41% from this year to 3.1-million units in 2025.
Discounting to push sales comes at a cost, however. In the UK, the sector has warned that EV targets will cost carmakers £6bn pounds (R137.8bn) this year, including about £bn (R91.8bn) pounds in discounts.
“Pooling” emissions, or buying credits from those who have a large share of the EV market to lower emission averages, could be less costly, say Barclays analysts.
Japan’s Suzuki agreed in October to pool with Geely-owned Volvo in 2025, a spokesperson said.
That arrangement will almost completely remove any threat of fines for Suzuki, said Charles Lester, data manager at battery consultancy Rho Motion, given Volvo’s large number of EVs on offer.
All options will eat into meagre industry profits, however, and the industry is still hoping Brussels will ease targets.
“At some point, enough is enough,” PFA president Luc Chatel told reporters in October ahead of the Paris auto show.
“I can’t sell enough electric vehicles and I’m going to be penalised on my thermal vehicles. What do they want me to make, horse-drawn carriages?”
International News
Tougher European emissions rules loom in strained conditions
One-fifth of all sales by most car companies must be electric to avoid heavy fines
European carmakers are raising prices of petrol cars and readying discounts on electric vehicles as they brace for yet another challenge — tougher emissions rules that threaten to further shrink profits across the struggling industry.
The EU will drastically lower its cap on automotive CO2 emissions from January 1, meaning at least one-fifth of all sales by most car companies must be EVs to avoid heavy fines.
But so far this year only 13% of all vehicles sold in the region have been electric, data from the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA) lobby group shows.
“The gap is really big,” said Marc Mortureux, director of French car lobby PFA.
The tighter rules come as the sector is already dealing with excess capacity due to lacklustre sales and growing Chinese competition, prompting profit warnings from Volkswagen, Stellantis and others in recent months.
Now the companies will need to sell more EVs, which cost more to make than traditional vehicles, at a time when political and economic uncertainties and declining EV subsidies are deterring consumption, said Mortureux.
In a sign of the growing concern over the rules, Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares abruptly resigned this month, partly due to disagreement with the board over how to deal with the issue.
Steering demand
With just weeks to go, Europe’s politicians are urging Brussels to rethink the targets. But carmakers are getting to work, aiming above all to avoid fines that could reach €15bn (R285bn) based on current sales, ACEA chair Luca de Meo has said.
VW, Stellantis and Renault have raised the prices of petrol engine models by several hundred euros in the last two months, in what analysts say is an attempt to curb demand for heavier emitters and make pricier electric models appealing.
“Carmakers have started with their pricing strategy to steer demand towards battery EVs to reach the CO2 targets and avoid potential fines,” said Beatrix Keim of the Center for Automotive Research.
Last month, Stellantis’ Peugeot hiked prices in France of all of its models apart from fully electric ones by as much as €500. Renault Group increased prices on some pure petrol models, for instance adding €300 (R5,700) or 1.6% to the Clio SCE 65, but kept prices of hybrid versions unchanged.
Peugeot described the new pricing as an “economic rise”, while Renault said a rise was “normal” over a car’s lifetime.
The strategy could backfire, however. Increasing petrol car prices should help close the gap with more expensive EVs, but given weak market growth, may not generate enough EV sales, said a source close to a major European carmaker.
Sales in the region are about a fifth lower than pre-Covid-19.
“In reality, increasing the price of thermal engine cars means cutting production [...] and all the value chain and suppliers will suffer from this,” the source added.
Discounts and pooling
The price rises will help fund future discounts on EVs, said Denis Schemoul, auto analyst at S&P Global, acting as “an indirect subsidy” for electric car buyers by combustion engine buyers, but very likely hurting margins.
VW, expected to be hit hardest by the new targets due to its high sales volumes, has already cut the price of its ID.3 electric compact car on several markets in recent months, bringing it below €30,000 (R569,812) in Germany.
“This is probably what will happen next year,” said Alastair Bedwell, head of power-train forecasting at GlobalData, who predicts EV sales in Europe, including the EU as well as Britain, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland, will jump 41% from this year to 3.1-million units in 2025.
Discounting to push sales comes at a cost, however. In the UK, the sector has warned that EV targets will cost carmakers £6bn pounds (R137.8bn) this year, including about £bn (R91.8bn) pounds in discounts.
“Pooling” emissions, or buying credits from those who have a large share of the EV market to lower emission averages, could be less costly, say Barclays analysts.
Japan’s Suzuki agreed in October to pool with Geely-owned Volvo in 2025, a spokesperson said.
That arrangement will almost completely remove any threat of fines for Suzuki, said Charles Lester, data manager at battery consultancy Rho Motion, given Volvo’s large number of EVs on offer.
All options will eat into meagre industry profits, however, and the industry is still hoping Brussels will ease targets.
“At some point, enough is enough,” PFA president Luc Chatel told reporters in October ahead of the Paris auto show.
“I can’t sell enough electric vehicles and I’m going to be penalised on my thermal vehicles. What do they want me to make, horse-drawn carriages?”
Reuters
Lamborghini EV debut moved back to 2029 as market not ready
Toyota announces more rugged Fortuner GR-S coming in 2025
Audi A3 range gets more tweaks and features from 2025
Potent Aston Martin Valhalla is ready to hit the road
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.