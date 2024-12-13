Local News
Toyota announces more rugged Fortuner GR-S coming in 2025
The new model with sporting tweaks will break out with the ninth edition of the Fortuner Challenge
13 December 2024 - 13:22
Toyota SA has announced a new Toyota Fortuner GR-S model. The new range-topper of the best selling SUV will be launched during the first quarter of 2025.
Gazoo Racing is Toyota’s sporting subsidiary, and the sport-inspired features and aesthetics on the Fortuner include an aggressive bumper design, black alloys and performance-focused upgrades. The company doesn’t share much detail on the technical bits, and says all will be revealed at launch...
