Chery adds Tiggo 8 Pro Executive Plus model in SA

The seven-seat Chery Tiggo 8 Pro range is extended with a new Executive Plus value model. Picture: SUPPLIED
Chinese brand Chery has expanded the line up of the seven-seat Tiggo 8 SUV with a new Executive Plus model. It's a value proposition that blends the familiar practicality with more features and introduced with a special launch price.
In a limited offer until January, Chery will sell the new Executive Plus model for R499,999 — representing a price snip of R30k off the regular R529,900 price.
The new model is distinguished through new design18-inch alloy wheels, a diamond-effect radiator grille with an illuminated Chery logo while launch colours include Khaki White, Carbon Crystal Black, Phantom Grey, Nasdaq Silver, Tech Grey, Roland Purple, Aurora Green and Rhine Blue.
LED head and taillights, privacy glass, panoramic sunroof, multicolour ambient lighting, dual-zone climate control, a cooled glove compartment, air conditioning for the third row of seats, voice control that allows drivers to adjust vehicle settings and a sunroof are part of standard features.
Furthermore, the new model benefits from black leather upholstery across the three seating rows, heated driver and passenger seats with memory function for the driver, a 10.25-inch touchscreen integrated with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and three USB ports — all broadcasting through an eight-speaker Sony sound system. Rear parking sensors and a 360-degree camera are also included.
The new model is powered by a turbocharged 1.6l four-cylinder engine with 145kW and 290Nm driving the front wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. Chery says the Executive Plus returns 7.3l/100km.
The Chery Tiggo 8 Pro range markets space for seven passengers and digital wares at competitive prices. Picture: SUPPLIED
Front and rear axles with MacPherson struts and a multi-link suspension ensure a smooth ride, with safety systems of six airbags, ABS, stability control, traction control. Driver assists include lane departure warning, blind spot detection, front collision warning, rear cross-traffic alert, automatic emergency braking and adaptive cruise control.
The Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Executive Plus retail price includes a five-year/60,000km service plan, five-year/150,000km warranty, and 10-year/one-million km engine warranty.
