NEW MODELS
Potent Aston Martin Valhalla is ready to hit the road
A slightly more accessible follow-up to the Valkyrie, it has a twin-turbo Mercedes-AMG 4.0l V8 and three electric motors
Aston Martin on Wednesday confirmed its new Valhalla hypercar is ready for production.
A long time in the making — it was first announced by the British carmaker in 2019 — the Valhalla is a slightly more accessible follow-up to the Valkyrie halo car.
The striking two-seater is powered by a twin-turbocharged Mercedes-AMG 4.0l V8 engine and three electric motors — two on the front axle and one integrated into the car’s eight-speed dual clutch transmission.
With their respective power combined, you’re looking at a total system output of 793kW and 1,100Nm of torque. Boasting a dry weight of 1,655kg, Aston Martin claims these figures will propel the Valhalla from 0-100km/h in 2.5 seconds and on to a top speed of 350km/h — quick enough to give an F1 car a run for its money.
As a plug-in hybrid, the Valhalla is also capable of running in pure electric mode. With a full battery pack and drive sent to the front wheels only, it offers a maximum range of 14km at speeds of up to 140km/h. Perfect for a stealthy office commute.
Incidentally, the front electric motors also move the Valhalla in reverse as there’s no physical reverse gear.
This racy performance is matched by an equally racy exterior with sculpted carbon fibre bodywork somewhat reminiscent of a Le Mans prototype.
This is matched by a sizeable front splitter, wide satin chrome vaned radiator grille, an F1 inspired roof scoop (to feed two air charge coolers mounted above the engine) and forward-hinged dihedral doors each cut with unique turning vanes.
According to Aston Martin, these intriguing features help direct airflow exiting the front wheel arches down Valhalla’s flanks and into ducts which improve performance of the V8 engine and transmission oil coolers by 50%.
The rear of the Valhalla is home to an active rear wing that in Sport, Sport+ and EV drive modes remains flush with the car's sleek bodywork.
Switch to track-focused Race mode and it immediately extends 255mm to help maximise aerodynamic downforce. Working in unison with a concealed active front wing situated ahead of the front axle, Aston Martin says the Valhalla generates over 600kg of downforce travelling at 240km/h.
The rear diffuser is home to two huge venturi tunnels, 3D light blades protruding through a mesh panel and two of the four exhaust tailpipes (the others exit behind the car’s roof).
Meanwhile, mechanical grip comes courtesy of forged aluminium wheels (20" front, 21" rear) shod with AML coded Michelin Pilot Sport S 5 tyres (285/30 front, 335/35 rear).
Customers are able to tick the box on optional, lightweight magnesium wheels (unsprung mass is shaved by 12kg) fitted with sticky, track-focused Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres.
Whichever wheel set you choose, both shroud an impressive carbon ceramic brake system consisting of six-piston monobloc calipers and 410mm discs on the front axle.
On the rear axle, four-pot monobloc calipers clamp down on slightly smaller 390mm rotors. When in Race mode, the rear wing will deploy as an air brake to further amplify stopping power.
Other technological driver aids to keep you on the black stuff include front torque vectoring, electric all-wheel-drive distribution, regenerative braking and a rear E-diff.
The Valhalla’s chassis is a lightweight and rigid carbon fibre tub developed in partnership with the Aston Martin F1 team.
It is book ended with stiff aluminium subframes; the front featuring an F1-derived push rod suspension complete with inboard mounted springs and Bilstein DTX adaptive dampers, while the rear is built around a five-link set-up employing the same Bilstein units.
This arrangement is said to offer the best of both worlds: everyday road driving compliance and increased support/control for taming gnarly race tracks.
Inside, the Valhalla’s cockpit is built around functionality, featuring raised footwells that create a low hip-to-heel seating position and lightweight carbon fibre seats designed for support.
This arrangement aims to enhance the driver’s connection to the car without compromising comfort. The steering wheel, inspired by F1 design, is constructed with a single carbon fibre armature.
Another headlining feature is Aston Martin’s HMI system, offering a column-mounted driver display optimised for both road and track use.
In Race mode, the display includes a linear tachometer and shift lights, developed with input from F1 drivers Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll. For road use, the system can provide an expanded view, such as a full-screen navigation map for greater ease.
The central touchscreen introduces new EV-specific features, including a drivetrain visualiser that displays real-time power flow. This tool tracks energy regeneration during braking, battery charging during load shifts, and energy deployment to enhance performance.
As the firm’s first model with a dedicated electric drive mode, the Valhalla also provides visuals showing energy use and regeneration while operating in EV mode. Selectable ADAS modes allow drivers to adjust assistance levels for different conditions.
Like all Aston Martin models, Valhalla customers can explore endless bespoke and customisation possibilities via the brand’s personalisation service, Q by Aston Martin.
Aston Martin confirmed Valhalla production will commence in the second quarter of 2025. Only 999 units will be built with base pricing estimated to be around the R19m mark.