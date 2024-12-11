Potent Aston Martin Valhalla is ready to hit the road

Aston Martin on Wednesday confirmed its new Valhalla hypercar is ready for production.

A long time in the making — it was first announced by the British carmaker in 2019 — the Valhalla is a slightly more accessible follow-up to the Valkyrie halo car.

The striking two-seater is powered by a twin-turbocharged Mercedes-AMG 4.0l V8 engine and three electric motors — two on the front axle and one integrated into the car’s eight-speed dual clutch transmission.

With their respective power combined, you’re looking at a total system output of 793kW and 1,100Nm of torque. Boasting a dry weight of 1,655kg, Aston Martin claims these figures will propel the Valhalla from 0-100km/h in 2.5 seconds and on to a top speed of 350km/h — quick enough to give an F1 car a run for its money.