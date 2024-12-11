Life / Motoring

NEW MODELS

Potent Aston Martin Valhalla is ready to hit the road

A slightly more accessible follow-up to the Valkyrie, it has a twin-turbo Mercedes-AMG 4.0l V8 and three electric motors

12 December 2024 - 19:53
by Motoring Reporter
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
The Valhalla will rocket from 0-100km/h in 2.5 seconds and on to a top speed of 350km/h – quick enough to give an F1 car a run for its money. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Valhalla will rocket from 0-100km/h in 2.5 seconds and on to a top speed of 350km/h – quick enough to give an F1 car a run for its money. Picture: SUPPLIED

Aston Martin on Wednesday confirmed its new Valhalla hypercar is ready for production.

A long time in the making — it was first announced by the British carmaker in 2019 — the Valhalla is a slightly more accessible follow-up to the Valkyrie halo car.

The striking two-seater is powered by a twin-turbocharged Mercedes-AMG 4.0l V8 engine and three electric motors — two on the front axle and one integrated into the car’s eight-speed dual clutch transmission.

With their respective power combined, you’re looking at a total system output of 793kW and 1,100Nm of torque. Boasting a dry weight of 1,655kg, Aston Martin claims these figures will propel the Valhalla from 0-100km/h in 2.5 seconds and on to a top speed of 350km/h — quick enough to give an F1 car a run for its money. 

Dramatic forward-hinged dihedral doors feature unique turning vanes. Picture: SUPPLIED
Dramatic forward-hinged dihedral doors feature unique turning vanes. Picture: SUPPLIED

As a plug-in hybrid, the Valhalla is also capable of running in pure electric mode. With a full battery pack and drive sent to the front wheels only, it offers a maximum range of 14km at speeds of up to 140km/h. Perfect for a stealthy office commute.

Incidentally, the front electric motors also move the Valhalla in reverse as there’s no physical reverse gear. 

This racy performance is matched by an equally racy exterior with sculpted carbon fibre bodywork somewhat reminiscent of a Le Mans prototype.

This is matched by a sizeable front splitter, wide satin chrome vaned radiator grille, an F1 inspired roof scoop (to feed two air charge coolers mounted above the engine) and forward-hinged dihedral doors each cut with unique turning vanes.

According to Aston Martin, these intriguing features help direct airflow exiting the front wheel arches down Valhalla’s flanks and into ducts which improve performance of the V8 engine and transmission oil coolers by 50%.

In Race mode the rear wing extends 255mm to help maximise aerodynamic downforce. Picture: SUPPLIED
In Race mode the rear wing extends 255mm to help maximise aerodynamic downforce. Picture: SUPPLIED

The rear of the Valhalla is home to an active rear wing that in Sport, Sport+ and EV drive modes remains flush with the car's sleek bodywork.

Switch to track-focused Race mode and it immediately extends 255mm to help maximise aerodynamic downforce. Working in unison with a concealed active front wing situated ahead of the front axle, Aston Martin says the Valhalla generates over 600kg of downforce travelling at 240km/h.

The rear diffuser is home to two huge venturi tunnels, 3D light blades protruding through a mesh panel and two of the four exhaust tailpipes (the others exit behind the car’s roof). 

Meanwhile, mechanical grip comes courtesy of forged aluminium wheels (20" front, 21" rear) shod with AML coded Michelin Pilot Sport S 5 tyres (285/30 front, 335/35 rear).

Customers are able to tick the box on optional, lightweight magnesium wheels (unsprung mass is shaved by 12kg) fitted with sticky, track-focused Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres. 

Two of the Valhalla's quad exhaust tailpipes exit behind the roof. Picture: SUPPLIED
Two of the Valhalla's quad exhaust tailpipes exit behind the roof. Picture: SUPPLIED

Whichever wheel set you choose, both shroud an impressive carbon ceramic brake system consisting of six-piston monobloc calipers and 410mm discs on the front axle.

On the rear axle, four-pot monobloc calipers clamp down on slightly smaller 390mm rotors. When in Race mode, the rear wing will deploy as an air brake to further amplify stopping power. 

Other technological driver aids to keep you on the black stuff include front torque vectoring, electric all-wheel-drive distribution, regenerative braking and a rear E-diff.

Up front, six-piston monobloc calipers clamp down on 410mm carbon ceramic discs. Picture: SUPPLIED
Up front, six-piston monobloc calipers clamp down on 410mm carbon ceramic discs. Picture: SUPPLIED

The Valhalla’s chassis is a lightweight and rigid carbon fibre tub developed in partnership with the Aston Martin F1 team.

It is book ended with stiff aluminium subframes; the front featuring an F1-derived push rod suspension complete with inboard mounted springs and Bilstein DTX adaptive dampers, while the rear is built around a five-link set-up employing the same Bilstein units.

This arrangement is said to offer the best of both worlds: everyday road driving compliance and increased support/control for taming gnarly race tracks. 

Inside, the Valhalla’s cockpit is built around functionality, featuring raised footwells that create a low hip-to-heel seating position and lightweight carbon fibre seats designed for support.

This arrangement aims to enhance the driver’s connection to the car without compromising comfort. The steering wheel, inspired by F1 design, is constructed with a single carbon fibre armature.

Another headlining feature is Aston Martin’s HMI system, offering a column-mounted driver display optimised for both road and track use.

The steering wheel, inspired by F1 design, is constructed with a single carbon fibre armature. Picture: SUPPLIED
The steering wheel, inspired by F1 design, is constructed with a single carbon fibre armature. Picture: SUPPLIED

In Race mode, the display includes a linear tachometer and shift lights, developed with input from F1 drivers Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll. For road use, the system can provide an expanded view, such as a full-screen navigation map for greater ease.

The central touchscreen introduces new EV-specific features, including a drivetrain visualiser that displays real-time power flow. This tool tracks energy regeneration during braking, battery charging during load shifts, and energy deployment to enhance performance.

As the firm’s first model with a dedicated electric drive mode, the Valhalla also provides visuals showing energy use and regeneration while operating in EV mode. Selectable ADAS modes allow drivers to adjust assistance levels for different conditions.

Lightweight one-piece carbon fibre seats provide ample cornering support. Picture: SUPPLIED
Lightweight one-piece carbon fibre seats provide ample cornering support. Picture: SUPPLIED

Like all Aston Martin models, Valhalla customers can explore endless bespoke and customisation possibilities via the brand’s personalisation service, Q by Aston Martin. 

Aston Martin confirmed Valhalla production will commence in the second quarter of 2025. Only 999 units will be built with base pricing estimated to be around the R19m mark.

New and more powerful Aston Martin Vantage unleashed

The British brand is mounting a fresh assault in the sports car niche
Life
10 months ago

FIRST DRIVE: updated Porsche 911 Carrera

The Carrera is the most accessible 911 but remains a thoroughbred driver’s car
Life
1 week ago

McLaren 750S joins the 200mph club on US debut

The British supercar is headed for SA at the end of the year at an estimated R7.76m price
Life
1 year ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Most Read

1.
2025 SA Car of the Year semifinalists announced
Life / Motoring
2.
REVIEW: Mahindra 3XO lifts the Indian brand to ...
Life / Motoring
3.
These are SA’s top selling SUVs and crossovers
Life / Motoring
4.
Avoid Lebombo-Ressano Garcia border crossing for ...
Life / Motoring
5.
Nine good SA reads for 2025
Life / Books

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.