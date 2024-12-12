Audi A3 range gets more tweaks and features from 2025

The Audi A3 range with a flatter and wider hexagonal grille will be on sale starting 2025. Picture: SUPPLIED
Audi has announced a refreshed and rationalised model range of its A3 Sportback and sedan going into 2025.
From the new year onwards, the range with touched-up looks also benefits from an increase in standard equipment and new cabin materials.
Starting with the aesthetics, the hexagonal, singleframe grille is now flatter and wider with large and angular side air intakes and front spoiler. The 24-pixel LED headlights are thinner, too, with the option of two additionally selectable DRL light signatures. At the rear is a redesigned bumper with a diffuser, and a new exterior colour, District Green, has been added.
Inside there are alterations to the gear shifter design and air vents with a new blade design and outer surfaces finished in chrome. New decorative fabric inlays, some with illumination and others in suede-like Dinamica brighten up the interior, with new lighting accents on the doors and footwells, including a contour light on the centre console and cup holders.
New materials including Dinamica and hand rests adorn the cabins of the latest Audi A3. Picture: SUPPLIED
Thirty colours are selectable via the MMI, and the centre console gains an integrated armrest as standard.
Larger speakers for the new standard-fitment Sonos sound system are fitted with a 3D sound quality. In addition to the three-spoke leather steering wheel with multifunction plus, the new A3 features ambient light package plus, comfort key and a panoramic glass sunroof that floods the cabin with natural light come as standard.
Audi SA says the lower-rung models fall away and only the A3 range with the 1.5l 35 TFSI turbocharged petrol engine developing 110kW and 250Nm coupled with a seven-speed S tronic dual-clutch transmission and a mild-hybrid system will be offered. Sportier derivatives will be added later but as standard, the A3 35 TFSI Sportback and sedan are offered in S line trim.
Some of the standard features of the S line package include 18-inch alloy wheels shod with 225/40 R18 rubber, dynamic turn signals, a convenience key, lane departure warning, parking assist with parking aid plus, and the Audi virtual cockpit.
The A3 sedan benefits from similar styling tweaks and specification upgrades. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Black Edition, which has darkened trim on the grille, rings and side mirrors, privacy glass and black 18-inch alloy wheels, also returns.
Pricing for the new A3 range will be shared early in 2025 and the range will be sold with a five-year/100,000km Audi Freeway Plan comprehensive service and maintenance plan as standard.
Local News
Audi A3 range gets more tweaks and features from 2025
The range has also been rationalised, initially offered in petrol 35 TFSI guise exclusively
