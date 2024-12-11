REVIEW: Mahindra 3XO lifts the Indian brand to new heights

Eye-catching styling will appeal to the young or young-at-heart. Picture: DENIS DROPPA
While Chinese car brands have pulled themselves up by the bootstraps seemingly almost overnight, Indian brand Mahindra has taken a series of small steps to go from being a cheap and cheerful brand to a respectable player over the last 20 years it’s been in SA.
It’s culminated in the XUV 3XO that was recently launched here as the Indian brand’s new compact crossover. It is the best car yet to come from the stable, with the refinement to take on legacy brands while still offering appealing value for money.
It’s not without foibles, which we’ll get to in a moment, but the 3XO is a car you tend to like from the moment you set eyes on it.
It replaces the Mahindra XUV 300 in a highly competitive segment populated by rivals such as the Suzuki Fronx, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Hyundai Venue and Toyota Starlet Cross.
The 3XO line up consists of eight models priced competitively from R254,999 to R404,999, all equipped with six airbags and electronic stability control as part of a high level of range-wide safety.
A five-year/150,000km warranty is included with the cheaper MX models offered with a three-year/55,000km service plan and higher-specced AX versions a five-year/100,000km service plan.
Riding a generous 201mm off the ground, the 3XO is a distinctive looker with signature LED headlamps and daytime running lights embellished by SUV-style roof rails, black wheel arch covers and plastic underbody skidplates. It’s a fresh and attractive design that will attract young and young-at-heart buyers, and the appeal continues when you step inside.
Cabin appeal is raised by leatherette seats and soft-touch surfaces.
On test is the range-topping AX7L model which comes comprehensively kitted with luxuries including a panoramic sunroof, 17" diamond cut alloy wheels, 65W USB-C fast charging, wireless smartphone charger, and a cooled glove compartment to keep drinks or snacks in.
It further has dual-zone climate control, push-button start, leather multifunction steering wheel, automatic headlamps and windscreen wipers, and a Harman Kardon premium audio system with a subwoofer and four ambient sound modes.
The cabin is digitised with a 10.25” digital cluster and a 10.25" touchscreen infotainment system that wirelessly connects to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. There several physical buttons giving quick access to oft-used functions.
That’s a lot of kit for the price, but where you see how much the Indian brand has come of age from its rough-diamond origins is in the plush look and feel of the cabin, with its smart-looking leatherette seat upholstery and stitched soft-touch surfaces. It is a pleasant place to be in and all the touchpoints are padded for occupants to comfortably rest their elbows on long journeys.
For a car that measures just 3,990mm in length there’s plenty of cabin space for four adults. The boot is modestly sized and contains a spacesaver spare wheel, but larger shopping expeditions are catered for by folding down the rear seats.
All variants are powered by a 1.2l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine with outputs of 82kW and 200Nm of torque. It’s paired with a smooth automatic transmission offering three preset drive modes: Zip, Zap and Zoom.
The little turbo car feels peppy in both urban and open-road driving. At Gauteng altitude there’s a little turbo lag when pulling off, but once into its power zone the small engine pulls nicely. It isn’t frugal though, with the test car averaging around 10l /100km according to the trip meter — much higher than the claimed 5.6l.
The small size and good visibility makes the 3XO easy to park, assisted by very light steering and a 360-degree surround view system with a blind view monitor. The steering column adjusts only for height and not reach, but with the height adjustable seat I was able to find a comfortable driving position.
The front-wheel drive car has no off -roading ambitions but it is not averse to potholed roads and rough gravel with its high-profile tyres and elevated ground clearance. Hill hold control and hill descent control come standard too.
The range-topping AX7L (pictured) is priced at R404,999 but all models including the R254,999 entry-level have six airbags and stability control.
Advanced valving technology in the dampers called MTV-CL (Multi-Tuned Valve Concentric Land) optimises the suspension response to different driving conditions. For its short wheelbase, the Mahindra doesn’t feel choppy and glides along with good ride comfort. It feels robustly built, with no rattles.
On the whole it has good refinement and is appealing to drive, but some of this highly-specced model’s driver aids spoil the soup. The parking proximity sensor and lane-keeping assist are too sensitive and feel like cut-and-paste technologies that haven’t been properly calibrated to the car.
The proximity sensor, which beeps when other cars are anywhere in the general vicinity, can be easily disabled at the touch of a button, but it takes a lengthy process in the digital instrument cluster to switch off the annoying lane keep assist.
A cheaper Mahindra 3XO model such as the AX5 priced at R344,999 doesn’t come with the intrusive driver aids and may be a better buy than the AX7L.
Overall, the new 3XO is an impressive little car that stands out in a cut-throat segment. Mahindra has come of age, losing some of its former rough edges while maintaining attractive pricing.
Mahindra 3XO AX7L vs rivals
Mahindra 3XO AX7L, 82kW/200Nm — R404,999
Toyota Starlet Cross 1.5 XR, 77kW/138Nm — R359,300
Renault Kiger 1.0 Turbo Intens, 74kW/160Nm — R359,999
Nissan Magnite 1.0 Turbo Acenta Plus, 74kW/152Nm — R410,700
Hyundai Venue 1.0T Executive, 88kW/172Nm — R419,900
