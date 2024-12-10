The new Volkswagen Tiguan looks sleeker than before with a comprehensive upgrade in digital wares. Picture: PHUTI MPYANE
Road Test
REVIEW: VW’s Tiguan R-Line offering a premium family crossover
Updates to the third-generation model are Audi-esque but still available at approachable prices
Volkswagen SA recently launched its third-generation Tiguan with a host of upgrades and innovations.
On test is the mid-tier Tiguan 1.4TSI R-Line, which costs R766,300. It’s painted in flashy Persimmon Red Metallic and rides on 20" Leeds alloy wheels.
More modest colours are available if you want, but the makeover of a gaping maw surrounded by chrome decoration, slim lights and a digital upgrade puts it up against slick cars such as the Audi Q3.
While the 2,681mm wheelbase that accommodates four-to-five passengers is unchanged, the new Tiguan is longer and wider with a bigger 652l cargo capacity, trumping the 615l of its predecessor.
An electric tailgate and keyless entry as well as an electrically deployable tow bar fitted to the car are respective R11,600 and R20,000 cost options. The latter feature also comes with a trailer manoeuvring system.
A new digital mouse controller between the seats adjusts the volume of the sound system and toggles through driving modes.
The large, floating and touch-operated centre digital screen is a feast for the eyes but menus weren’t easy to navigate in the few days spent with the car. You’d need longer to acclimatise, but it does add a sheen of digital sophistication to the well-built cabin.
The ergonomics have their good and frustrating points. The new stalk-type transmission lever is a winner for ease of use, but the electrically adjusted seats and the steering wheel don’t lower enough and I struggled to find a perfect driving position.
Advantages include clear views of the outside world through the ample glasshouse, and an effective four-zone climate control system.
Sound hounds will like the crispness and multi-modal streaming capabilities of the music system but will likely be disappointed with the lower volume power. Capacitive buttons for the climate control and optional panoramic roof responded well, though.
Powering the tester is a 1.4l four-cylinder turbo petrol engine producing 110kW and 250Nm. It comes with driving modes designed to help you drive efficiently, comfortably or sportily. The motor is paired with a seven-speed DSG transmission and the drive is smooth, quiet and refined, aided by excellent cabin insulation.
The test car returned 7.1l/100km in urban conditions, bettering the 7.6l/100km quoted by VW. Power delivery from the small capacity motor feels robust enough for the niche, and once rolling the vehicle’s poised in the corners, with sharp enough responses from its steering and brakes.
The test car had an optional IQ Drive package for R35,000. It consists of travel assist, rear traffic alert, lane change system area view camera, proactive pass protection and adaptive cruise control.
The latter isn’t the best as the automatic throttle modulation and distance sensors felt unsure, with late responses. However, the car has a good list of standard safety systems including ESP, traction control and hill-holder and good night time illumination.
While the Kia Sportage and Toyota Rav4 are its most obvious five-seat rivals in the segment, the Peugeot 5008 accommodates seven passengers for similar money.
The R766,300 price tag of this Tiguan model also brings it into contention with real off-roaders such as the Mitsubishi Pajero Sport, Toyota Fortuner and Isuzu mu-X.
Strong points for the Tiguan are its size, styling and suave German engineering, making it a compelling buy, though I’d consider the TDI model for its superior torque.
Tech Specs
ENGINE
Type: Four-cylinder petrol turbo
Capacity: 1.4l
Power: 110kW
Torque: 250Nm
TRANSMISSION
Type: Seven-speed DSG auto
DRIVETRAIN
Type: Front-wheel drive
PERFORMANCE (claimed)
Top speed: 207km/h
0-100km/h: 9.2 sec
Fuel Consumption: 7.6l/100km (claimed); 7.1l 100km (as tested)
Emissions: 173g/km
STANDARD FEATURES
ABS brakes, stability control, eight airbags, touchscreen infotainment system, LED daytime running lights, automatic headlights, rain sensor wipers, retractable mirrors, keyless start, climate control, cruise control, leather upholstery, heated/cooled and massage seats, park distance control, park assist.
COST OF OWNERSHIP
Warranty: Three years/120,000km
Service plan: Five years/90,000km
Price: R766,300
Lease*: R16,948 a month
* at 11.75% interest over 60 months no deposit
Volkswagen Tiguan 1.4 TSI R-Line
WE LIKE: Styling, digital wares, fuel consumption
WE DISLIKE: Iffy driving position
VERDICT: An impressive premium crossover
MOTOR NEW star rating
*****Design
****Performance
*****Economy
*****Safety
*****Value For Money
*****Overall
COMPETITION
Subaru Forester 2.0i S ES,115kW/196Nm — R699,000
BAIC B40 Plus 2.0T Champion, 160kW/320Nm — R699,500
Citroën C5 Aircross 1.6T Shine, 121kW/240Nm — R699,900
Mahindra Scorpio-N 2.2D Z8L 4XPlor Adventure, 129kW/400Nm — R699,999
Toyota RAV4 2.5 Hybrid GX-R E-Four, 166kW/221Nm — R748,700
Toyota Fortuner 2.4GD-6 auto, 110kW/400Nm — R705,800
Mitsubishi Outlander 2.5 GLS, 145kW/245Nm — R759,995
GWM Tank 300 2.0T Super Luxury 4x4, 162kW/380Nm — R725,950
These are SA’s top selling SUVs and crossovers
More powerful Citroën C3 with auto gearbox arrives in SA
Jaecoo and Omoda to launch new cars in SA
Refurbished Hyundai Creta arrives in SA with matte option
