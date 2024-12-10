2025 SA Car of the Year semifinalists announced

Several Chinese brands are among the semfinalists for 2025 Car of the Year, including the Omoda C9, pictured above. Picture: DENIS DROPPA
The South African Guild of Mobility Journalists (SAGMJ) has published the semifinalists for the 2025 Car of the Year competition. The list features 37 models launched during 2024, representing various segments and manufacturers.
SAGMJ members will vote to narrow the field to 20 finalists that will compete in specific categories as well as for the overall 2025 Car of the Year title.
2025 semifinalists (in alphabetical order):
BMW 1 Series
BMW 5 Series Sedan
BMW M5
BMW X3
Chery Tiggo Cross
Citroën C3 Aircross
Ford Mustang GT
Ford Territory
GAC EMKOO
GAC GS3 EMZOOM
GWM P500 HEV
GWM Tank 300
GWM Tank 500
Honda CR-V
Honda Elevate
Hyundai Exter
Jaecoo J7
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance
Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupé
Mercedes-Benz E-Class (E 220d)
MINI Countryman
Mitsubishi Triton
Omoda C9
Suzuki Swift
Toyota Land Cruiser Prado
Toyota Starlet Cross
Volkswagen Tiguan
Volvo EX30
This year’s competition underscores the diversity of the local car market. Contenders range from compact hatchbacks, such as the Suzuki Swift, to larger SUVs, including the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado, and high-performance vehicles such as the Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance and recently launched seventh-generation Ford Mustang.
Chinese brands have a notable presence in the semifinalist list with entries from manufacturers GWM, Chery and Jaecoo. These models compete with offerings from established marques such as BMW, Toyota and Volkswagen, reflecting the competitive nature of the market.
The competition focuses exclusively on new models, with facelifts or special editions excluded unless they are mechanically distinct. This approach, combined with category-specific awards, ensures a broader representation of the market.
In January the list will be reduced to 20 finalists. Those vehicles will undergo a detailed two-day testing and scoring process by the jury to determine the category winners and the overall car of the year.
Renault 5 wins Best Car of the World award
BMW 7 Series is SA's 2024 Car of the Year
These are SA’s top selling SUVs and crossovers
