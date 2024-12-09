Life / Motoring

LOCAL LAUNCH

Shelby Super Snake kit gives Ford Mustang extra bite

Performance-enhancing package from Shelby SA boosts power to 619kW with improved handling and braking

09 December 2024 - 15:23
by Motoring Staff
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Carbon fibre wide body front fenders give the Super Snake an aggressive stance. Picture: SUPPLIED
Carbon fibre wide body front fenders give the Super Snake an aggressive stance. Picture: SUPPLIED

Seventh-generation Ford Mustang a bit too tame for your tastes? Then you will be pleased to know Shelby SA is offering its performance-enhancing Super Snake package. 

A key modification is a Whipple supercharger that bolts onto the pony car’s Coyote 5.0l V8 engine. With bespoke software mapping, a Shelby extreme cooling system and free-flowing Borla exhaust, this piece of performance hardware boosts power up to 619kW (830hp). 

Carbon fibre Super Snake rear wing and lower diffuser work in tandem to improve downforce and airflow management at high speeds. Picture: SUPPLIED
Carbon fibre Super Snake rear wing and lower diffuser work in tandem to improve downforce and airflow management at high speeds. Picture: SUPPLIED

To ensure sharper handling, Shelby Super Snakes come equipped with a custom suspension system, 20" forged magnesium wheels shod with Shelby performance spec tyres, upgraded performance half shafts and hardened extended wheel studs.

You can also count on enhanced stopping power courtesy of a full set of upgraded Shelby brake rotors. 

Typical of Shelby, the Super Snake features aggressive super exterior styling. Customers can look forward to an aluminium vented bonnet with fastening pins, with carbon fibre wide body front fenders cut with additional vents.

Likewise, the upper, lower and outboard grilles, with front splitter supports, further optimise airflow and cooling.

The Coyote 5.0l V8 is boosted to 619kW+ with the addition of a Whipple supercharger. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Coyote 5.0l V8 is boosted to 619kW+ with the addition of a Whipple supercharger. Picture: SUPPLIED

Other enhancements include carbon fibre splitter wickers, carbon fibre rocker wickers and a rear ducktail spoiler.

Shelby says the carbon fibre Super Snake rear wing and lower diffuser work in tandem to improve downforce and airflow management at high speeds.

Finishing things off are Super Snake stripes and badges and extra dark tinted windows. Customers seeking extra attitude can specify optional Shelby badging and striping.

Enhanced stopping power comes courtesy of a full set of upgraded Shelby brake rotors. Picture: SUPPLIED
Enhanced stopping power comes courtesy of a full set of upgraded Shelby brake rotors. Picture: SUPPLIED

The interior of the Super Snake is tweaked with the addition of embroidered floor mats, Super Snake door sill plates, Cobra puddle lamps and a serialised dash and engine plaque.

Three Super Snake conversion kit models have been allocated to SA at a cost of R3.64m each (including base vehicle). 

FIRST DRIVE: New hi-tech Ford Mustang retains old-school driver appeal

The blue oval’s iconic pony car retains its raw and racy character as it moves into the digital age
Life
1 month ago

REVIEW: Toyota GR Supra a sports bargain if you’re not a badge snob

It hits the right balance of price, superb handling and enough power to grab your attention
Life
3 months ago

REVIEW: Has the Mercedes-AMG C63 sold its soul?

Not everyone is happy about the sports sedan ditching its old V8 engine for a 2.0 hybrid
Life
3 weeks ago

New M5 and M3 Touring make SA debut at BMW M Fest

BMW unveiled its much-anticipated new performance machines — the M5 and the M3 Touring — in South Africa on Thursday.
Life
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
First Volkswagen Tayron leaves the production line
Life / Motoring
2.
These are SA’s top selling SUVs and crossovers
Life / Motoring
3.
New Kia Tasman bakkie visits SA
Life / Motoring
4.
We need to talk about suicide
Life
5.
Breyten Breytenbach took apartheid belief by the ...
Life

Related Articles

REVIEW: BMW F900 GS Adventure may be the brand’s finest all-rounder

Life / Motoring

Wraps come off the striking new Hyundai Palisade

Life / Motoring

Bittersweet end to relationship between Carlos Sainz and Ferrari

Life / Motoring

These are SA’s top selling SUVs and crossovers

Life / Motoring

SA Toyota team believes it can win Dakar Rally 2025

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.