Shelby Super Snake kit gives Ford Mustang extra bite

Carbon fibre wide body front fenders give the Super Snake an aggressive stance. Picture: SUPPLIED
Seventh-generation Ford Mustang a bit too tame for your tastes? Then you will be pleased to know Shelby SA is offering its performance-enhancing Super Snake package.
A key modification is a Whipple supercharger that bolts onto the pony car’s Coyote 5.0l V8 engine. With bespoke software mapping, a Shelby extreme cooling system and free-flowing Borla exhaust, this piece of performance hardware boosts power up to 619kW (830hp).
Carbon fibre Super Snake rear wing and lower diffuser work in tandem to improve downforce and airflow management at high speeds. Picture: SUPPLIED
To ensure sharper handling, Shelby Super Snakes come equipped with a custom suspension system, 20" forged magnesium wheels shod with Shelby performance spec tyres, upgraded performance half shafts and hardened extended wheel studs.
You can also count on enhanced stopping power courtesy of a full set of upgraded Shelby brake rotors.
Typical of Shelby, the Super Snake features aggressive super exterior styling. Customers can look forward to an aluminium vented bonnet with fastening pins, with carbon fibre wide body front fenders cut with additional vents.
Likewise, the upper, lower and outboard grilles, with front splitter supports, further optimise airflow and cooling.
The Coyote 5.0l V8 is boosted to 619kW+ with the addition of a Whipple supercharger. Picture: SUPPLIED
Other enhancements include carbon fibre splitter wickers, carbon fibre rocker wickers and a rear ducktail spoiler.
Shelby says the carbon fibre Super Snake rear wing and lower diffuser work in tandem to improve downforce and airflow management at high speeds.
Finishing things off are Super Snake stripes and badges and extra dark tinted windows. Customers seeking extra attitude can specify optional Shelby badging and striping.
Enhanced stopping power comes courtesy of a full set of upgraded Shelby brake rotors. Picture: SUPPLIED
The interior of the Super Snake is tweaked with the addition of embroidered floor mats, Super Snake door sill plates, Cobra puddle lamps and a serialised dash and engine plaque.
Three Super Snake conversion kit models have been allocated to SA at a cost of R3.64m each (including base vehicle).
