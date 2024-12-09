REVIEW: BMW F900 GS Adventure may be the brand’s finest all-rounder

The F900 GS Adventure is comfortable touring or off roading.
Picture: DENIS DROPPA
The BMW F900 GS is the German brand’s middleweight touring enduro bike, a lighter and more affordable alternative to the big daddy R1300 GS.
As a rival to dual-purpose machines such as the Triumph Tiger 900, Honda Africa Twin and KTM 890 Adventure, the F900 recently replaced the 850 GS and the larger cubic capacity increased the in-line twin-cylinder engine’s power and torque outputs to 77kW and 93Nm (up from 70kW and 92Nm).
The F900 GS is available in two guises: the standard model which has shed a substantial 14kg with the aid of a plastic fuel tank replacing the old metal one, and an Adventure variant which weighs the same as its predecessor.
On test is the Adventure, which differs from the regular model with its larger fuel tank (23l vs 14.5l), aluminium skidplate and adjustable windscreen.
Though it’s a large bike, the F900 GS Adventure feels fairly agile on bumpy dirt. It has good ground clearance on 21” front and 17” rear spoked wheels and the ergonomic triangle has been optimised for off-tar use with higher handlebars and lower footrests, and a slim seat that makes it easier to ride standing up.
It has fully adjustable upside-down telescopic forks, enduro hand protectors to lend additional protection, and enduro footrests.
The test bike was fitted with road tyres but with knobbier rubber it will make an even better off-road machine with extra grip. It has two standard riding modes, Rain and Road, with Dynamic Traction Control and cornering-optimised ABS Pro to help it stay on the road. Additional modes and engine drag torque control are optionally available.
The bike’s standout quality is its comfortable ride, and it really soaks up bumps well. It means you’re able to ride through smaller potholes instead of swerving around them, and the optional Dynamic ESA electronic suspension allows the ride to be stiffened or softened at the press of a button.
With two counter-rotating counterbalance shafts in the engine, it’s a refined bike with no buzzing through the seat or handlebars. From that point of view it will make a good long-distance tourer, though the relatively slim seat means that after a couple of hours in the saddle you’re ready for a break.
The screen provides decent wind protection but buffets your head at certain speeds — though it wasn’t serious enough for me to fiddle with the manually adjustable screen.
The GS 900 is lighter and less cumbersome than the GS 1300 but it’s still no lightweight at 246kg, and takes some manhandling to push around parking lots. It isn’t for small riders, but at my 1.81m height I was able to straddle it with feet flat on the floor.
Once riding you don’t feel the weight, and the relatively high riding position doesn’t make for a top-heavy bike. The F900 Adventure is a nimble handler that breeds confidence in fast sweeps and isn’t bad in tight turns either. The brakes are powerful too and there’s little cause for complaint about the bike’s all-round riding dynamics.
Along with its extra power, the twin-cylinder in-line 895cc engine has a fuller torque curve than its 853cc predecessor. The F900 is not runaway fast and doesn’t really trigger the excite-ometer but there’s sufficient power for comfortable cruising and confident overtaking, and it gets off the mark with a pleasantly brisk feel.
The test bike’s optional quickshifter was a real pleasure, allowing gearchanges without using the clutch or releasing the throttle.
You don’t need very high revs to extract decent midrange torque, which helped the test bike average an impressively frugal 5.4l / 100km, good for a range of over 400km/h from the 23l tank.
The large TFT screen is legible even in bright sunlight.
Picture: DENIS DROPPA
The large 6.5” TFT display has digital menus operated by a glove-friendly rotary controller on the handlebar, with a separate button providing instant access to the ride modes.
The BMW F900 GS Adventure is priced at R248,750 and the optional R43,700 Ride Pro pack adds cruise control, keyless ride, preparation for navigation systems, luggage holder, centre stand, LED auxiliary lights, Pro riding modes, quick-shifter and Dynamic ESA (electronic suspension adjustment).
The larger BMW R1300 GS still makes a better tourer with its 107kW of power and wider seat, but with a starting price of R360,000 it’s not in everyone’s reach.
In an extensive BMW motorcycle line up covering almost every niche you can think of, the F900 GS Adventure may just be the brand’s finest all-rounder with its ability to tour, commute and ride off road at a relatively attainable price.
