More powerful Peugeot Landtrek bakkie coming to SA

A more muscular 2.2 turbodiesel joins the 1.9 model and there is a facelift too

05 December 2024 - 17:29
by Motoring Staff
The updated Landtrek features revised exterior styling. Picture: SUPPLIED
Peugeot has given its Landtrek range a refresh with updated styling and new power trains.

The exterior gains a sleeker appearance courtesy of a remodelled vertical radiator grille with the new Peugeot emblem set in the centre. This striking feature is flanked by a new pair of LED daytime running lights in the shape of the French carmaker's iconic claws.

There’s also an updated lower skid-plate and re-profiled fog lamp bezels with a gloss black finish. 

Riding on new alloy wheels with a star-shaped centre, the rear of the revised Landtrek distinguishes itself from the outgoing model with features such as an all-new bumper design, new Peugeot script lettering across the tailgate and 3D effect LED taillamps. 

The rear distinguishes itself from the outgoing model with an all-new bumper design, Peugeot script lettering across the tailgate and 3D effect LED taillamps. Picture: SUPPLIED
A host of personalisation options are available, including thermoformed cargo bed protection, a glazed hardtop, chrome roll bar, protective mats and running boards.

Inside the cabin, Landtrek customers can look forward to a sleek dashboard design, home to a 10-inch central touchscreen infotainment system. Depending on the model variant, this interface offers enhanced widgets and wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto.

Below the central screen is an array of toggle switches which provide quick access to essential functions. Complementing this headlining feature is a new 7-inch digital instrument and a re-engineered steering wheel with adaptive cruise control switchgear and the latest Peugeot emblem.

The Landtrek double-cab can hold two Euro pallets in its generously sized load bed (1.6m x 1.60m x 500mm). Picture: SUPPLIED
The big news is that this facelift sees the introduction of a more potent diesel engine. Joining the 110kW/350Nm 1.9l four-cylinder turbodiesel motor is a new 2.2l variant pushing out a claimed 150kW and 450Nm of torque. According to Peugeot, it can be paired to either an eight-speed automatic or six-speed manual transmission.

A permanent all-wheel drive system is fitted as standard and features four drive modes: normal, sport, snow and sand. The rear differential is equipped with the eLocker system with automatic disengagement, which provides extra traction when a wheel slips on an uneven surface. 

Other standout features unique to this flagship Landtrek model include a dedicated off-road monitor readout in the infotainment system, automatic emergency braking, rear disc brakes, adaptive cruise control with stop and go functionality and blind spot detection. 

A 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system offers improved functionality. Picture: SUPPLIED
Unfortunately, the Landtrek 2.2 diesel will not be available in the SA market. Local motorists can, however, specify their Landtrek with a new 2.4l four-cylinder petrol engine making 156kW and 320Nm.

This capable unit can be paired with either a six-speed manual or automatic transmission in 4x2 or 4x4 configuration. Standard features include six airbags, ESP, hill descent control, lane departure warning and towing assistance.

The new Peugeot Landtrek will arrive in SA during the second quarter of 2025.

Pricing and final specifications will be announced closer to that time.

