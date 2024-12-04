Xolile Letlaka and Stuart White win SA Endurance champs

Into Africa Racing’s Xolile Letlaka and Stuart White won the SA Endurance National Championship after taking victory at last weekend’s Nine Hours of Kyalami with Mikaeel Pitamber as a third driver for the season-ending double-points race.
Letlaka also made history as the first-ever black motorsport promoter in SA after acquiring championship status for the SA GT National Championship in 2022. White hails from Bloemfontein and has won multiple racing championships.
The team entered their Into Africa Racing Lamborghini Huracán GT3 in the series on the Friday morning, topping the points table after four rounds.
Charl Arangies, the defending SA Endurance champion, sprinted into the lead in his Bobcat Audi R8 LMS GT3 until pitting on lap 36 to hand the car over to his teammate Arnold Neveling, who did a double stint but retired from the lead on lap 126 with alternator failure.
The Adjust for Sleep Nova of Nick Adcock, Michael Jensen, Charl Visser and Jonathan Thomas crossed the line first but was given a 20-second penalty for an infringement, which gave victory and the championship to Letlaka and White in the Lamborghini.
The fifth and final round held at Kyalami last weekend included the 1-Hour Dash, a race-within-a race where competitors race for the first hour only in any of the SA Endurance races, irrespective of duration of the races.
The first 1-Hour Dash race was won by Craig Jarvis in the Ginetta G57, however Mike Verrier needed to bring his Shelby CanAm to the chequered flag in both races to win the short race.
The father-and-son team of Harm and Barend Pretorius won the inaugural V8 Roadster and Index of Performance National Championships in their Team Pesty Backdraft Roadster.
The SA Endurance racing series staged five events in 2024, including the Four Hours of Red Star (March), Four Hours of Zwartkops (April), Five hours of Aldo Scribante (June), Four Hours of Kyalami (August) and the season-ending Three & Nine Hours of Kyalami.
Motorsport
Xolile Letlaka and Stuart White win SA Endurance champs
Into Africa Racing trio top the points table after Nine Hours of Kyalami win in their Lamborghini Huracán GT3
Into Africa Racing’s Xolile Letlaka and Stuart White won the SA Endurance National Championship after taking victory at last weekend’s Nine Hours of Kyalami with Mikaeel Pitamber as a third driver for the season-ending double-points race.
Letlaka also made history as the first-ever black motorsport promoter in SA after acquiring championship status for the SA GT National Championship in 2022. White hails from Bloemfontein and has won multiple racing championships.
The team entered their Into Africa Racing Lamborghini Huracán GT3 in the series on the Friday morning, topping the points table after four rounds.
Charl Arangies, the defending SA Endurance champion, sprinted into the lead in his Bobcat Audi R8 LMS GT3 until pitting on lap 36 to hand the car over to his teammate Arnold Neveling, who did a double stint but retired from the lead on lap 126 with alternator failure.
The Adjust for Sleep Nova of Nick Adcock, Michael Jensen, Charl Visser and Jonathan Thomas crossed the line first but was given a 20-second penalty for an infringement, which gave victory and the championship to Letlaka and White in the Lamborghini.
The fifth and final round held at Kyalami last weekend included the 1-Hour Dash, a race-within-a race where competitors race for the first hour only in any of the SA Endurance races, irrespective of duration of the races.
The first 1-Hour Dash race was won by Craig Jarvis in the Ginetta G57, however Mike Verrier needed to bring his Shelby CanAm to the chequered flag in both races to win the short race.
The father-and-son team of Harm and Barend Pretorius won the inaugural V8 Roadster and Index of Performance National Championships in their Team Pesty Backdraft Roadster.
The SA Endurance racing series staged five events in 2024, including the Four Hours of Red Star (March), Four Hours of Zwartkops (April), Five hours of Aldo Scribante (June), Four Hours of Kyalami (August) and the season-ending Three & Nine Hours of Kyalami.
Cadillac to become eleventh team on Formula 1 grid
Toyota vs Ford bakkie battle to light up Dakar 2025
FIRST DRIVE: updated Porsche 911 Carrera
Driven in SA: BMW’s new 2025 models
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
New Kia Tasman bakkie visits SA
Ferrari ‘not worried’ about Hamilton’s speed
Driver behaviour the focus of 2024 road safety campaign
Verstappen ‘lost all respect for Russell’ in qualifying row
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.