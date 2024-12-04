Entries open for Toyota’s ‘Draw your dream’ competition

The Toyota Dream Car Art Contest encourages youngsters to follow their dreams by drawing the future of mobility. Picture: SUPPLIED
Entry forms can be found at https://www.toyota.co.za/explore-toyota/beyond-toyota/sponsorships
Entry forms and terms and conditions can be found on the Toyota website at: https://www.toyota.co.za/explore-toyota/beyond-toyota/sponsorships
Entries can also be sent by post to:
P.O Box 481, Bergvlei, 2012
Toyota SA Motors
Attention: Amahle Maqubela
Sponsorships and Promotions
