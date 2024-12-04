Life / Motoring

Local News

Entries open for Toyota’s ‘Draw your dream’ competition

Annual contest encourages children to draw their dream cars in a bid to follow their dreams

04 December 2024 - 13:36
by Motor News Reporter
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
The Toyota Dream Car Art Contest encourages youngsters to follow their dreams by drawing the future of mobility. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Toyota Dream Car Art Contest encourages youngsters to follow their dreams by drawing the future of mobility. Picture: SUPPLIED

Toyota is inviting children under the age of 15 to enter its Dream Car Art Contest. Entries are open and the competition runs from December 2 to February 16 2025.

The company asks children to share ideas about the future of mobility by drawing their dream cars, with the objective of inspiring them to follow their dreams.

The competition comprises the national contest and the world contest. The national contest is held in each participating country between August 2024 and March 2025. Winners of this contest will be entered as representatives of their country of origin into the world contest, to be held in Japan, in August 2025.

“By engaging with these young minds, we hope to inspire the next generation of innovators who will shape the future of mobility,” says Tasneem Lorgat, GM of marketing communications at Toyota SA.

The Toyota Dream Car Art Contest is classified into three categories: seven years and under, eight to 11 years, and 12 to 15 years.

National Contest Information

Entry Period

December 2 2024 — February 16, 2025

Target Applicant

Those who are 15 years old and younger and who live in SA, Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia and Eswatini.

Theme

Your “Dream Car” — Draw Your Dream, Drive The Future

Entry forms can be found at https://www.toyota.co.za/explore-toyota/beyond-toyota/sponsorships

 

Children’s wildest car dreams may be far-fetched at times but they certainly give car designers food for thought, such as previous category winner Sahasra Kalakonda’s imaginations depicted here. Picture: SUPPLIED
Children’s wildest car dreams may be far-fetched at times but they certainly give car designers food for thought, such as previous category winner Sahasra Kalakonda’s imaginations depicted here. Picture: SUPPLIED

Prizes

Contestants stand a chance to win the following awards for all three categories:

1st Place: PS5 to the value of R15,000 and WRC Game

Second Place: Xbox One to the value of R7,000          

Third Place: HP Laptop to the value of R5,000

Fourth Place: Tablet to the value of R3,000

Fifth Place: Gift Voucher to the value of R2,000

Participating schools that submit the most valid entry forms stand a chance to win one of the following cash prizes:

1st Prize: R15,000

Second Prize: R10,000

Third Prize: R5,000

Entry forms and terms and conditions can be found on the Toyota website at: https://www.toyota.co.za/explore-toyota/beyond-toyota/sponsorships

Entries can also be sent by post to:

P.O Box 481, Bergvlei, 2012
Toyota SA Motors
Attention: Amahle Maqubela
Sponsorships and Promotions

Driver behaviour the focus of 2024 road safety campaign

Transport minister says number of crashes and ‘the effect on our people and our country is a tragic story of death and destruction’
Life
2 days ago

Kingsley Holgate Foundation completes year-long African malaria expedition

The Africa Odyssey Expedition has returned to SA after distributing 15,880 insecticide-treated nets in its 60,000km journey through 24 countries
Life
1 week ago

Distracted driving leading cause of accidents in SA

Tending to children and the use of cellphone behind the wheel attributed to greater distraction
Life
7 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
First Volkswagen Tayron leaves the production line
Life / Motoring
2.
New Kia Tasman bakkie visits SA
Life / Motoring
3.
Blown away by Witsand
Life
4.
Jaecoo and Omoda to launch new cars in SA
Life / Motoring
5.
Driven in SA: BMW’s new 2025 models
Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.