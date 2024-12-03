Life / Motoring

BMW 5 Series line-up in SA bolstered by 530i petrol model

New 530i joins the 520d diesel and the i5 eDrive40 and i5 M60 xDrive electric variants introduced earlier in the year

03 December 2024 - 16:42
by Motor News Reporter
The 530i is powered by a turbo 2.0 petrol engine. Picture: SUPPLIED
BMW has added a new petrol model to its new eighth-generation 5 Series line-up of executive sedans in SA.

The new 530i joins the 520d diesel and the i5 eDrive40 and i5 M60 xDrive electric variants introduced earlier in the year, and the flagship M5 unveiled at the recent BMW M Fest at Kyalami.

It is powered by a four-cylinder TwinPower Turbo petrol engine with 48-volt mild hybrid technology. A starter generator on the belt drive produces a more spontaneous response to accelerator movements and makes driving more comfortable when using the auto start/stop function.

Power is fed to the rear wheels via an eight-speed Steptronic Sport transmission. Respective power and torque outputs of 190kW and 400Nm give the 530i a claimed 0-100km/h sprint in 6.2 seconds.

Like the BMW 520d, the BMW 530i’s standard specification includes comfort access with a digital key, electric seat adjustment, seat heating for the front seats, driving assist and adaptive LED headlights. It is sold standard with BMW’s M Sport Package while the optional M Sport Pro package offers extra features such as the BMW Iconic Glow illuminated grille, and BMW Individual lights Shadow.

The BMW 530i is priced at R1,321,081 inclusive of a two-year/unlimited distance warranty and five-year/100,000km maintenance plan.

Stylish new BMW 5 Series debuts in SA

The luxury sedan is initially offered in diesel 520d and electric i5 M60 xDrive guises
9 months ago

Peter van Binsbergen gives a glimpse into BMW’s future plans

He talks about electric car strategies, including the Neue Klasse vehicles that are coming to SA
5 months ago

REVIEW: Why the VW Touareg earns its place in the premium ranks

Updated Volkswagen SUV gets a fresh new look and a classier cabin
1 week ago

REVIEW: Has the Mercedes-AMG C63 sold its soul?

Not everyone is happy about the sports sedan ditching its old V8 engine for a 2.0 hybrid
3 weeks ago
