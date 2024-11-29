BIKING
Retro BMW R12S is seventies-inspired
The R12S channels styling that was hot when ABBA hit the scene, with its rounded mini-fairing with windscreen, solo seat with rear hump cover and Lava Orange paint
BMW Motorrad has expanded its Heritage range of motorcycles with the R12S, a beautiful tribute to the R90S of the 1970s.
With distinctive two-tone paintwork and a bikini fairing, the R90S built from 1973-1976 was a sporty bike that eschewed BMW’s usually staid image and had the firepower to back it up, taking race victories at the Isle of Man TT and 200 Miles of Daytona and winning the AMA Superbike championship...
