LOCAL LAUNCH
More powerful Citroën C3 with auto gearbox arrives in SA
The new range-topper also boasts safety and comfort upgrades
29 November 2024 - 12:10
Citroën SA has announced a new C3 model with an automatic transmission, added safety and comfort upgrades.
The entry-level crossover entered the local market in 2023 equipped with a naturally aspirated 1.2l three-cylinder engine paired with a five-speed manual. Now the French brand has brought a new model with a turbocharged version of the engine producing 81kW and 205Nm...
