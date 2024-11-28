Special edition Toyota GR Supra A90 gets more power and poise

The updated Supra (top) and special edition A90 (bottom). Picture: SUPPLIED
Toyota Gazoo Racing (TGR) has updated its GR Supra rear-wheel drive sports car and also introduced a more sporting special A90 Final Edition model.
The special edition A90 will be built in a limited run of 300 units globally and features more power, increased body rigidity, uprated brakes and suspension and grippier tyres.
The 3l twin-turbo straight-six petrol engine has been boosted in output from 285kW to 320kW with torque improved from 500Nm to 570Nm. It has improved cooling and an Akrapovič titanium muffler to enhance the sporting sound.
An updated chassis with an active differential control has been optimised to reduce understeer in the A90. Handling is further improved by the fitting of Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 high-grip tyres that are 10% wider than the regular Supra’s. The lightweight 19" front and 20" rear wheels are engraved with the TGR logo.
Dampening-adjustable KW suspension, the same used on the GR Supra GT4 racing car, features 16 rebound stages and 12 compression stages adjustable for a variety of driving conditions.
The electric power steering has been optimised to deliver a more direct sensation and the camber angle of the front and rear wheels has been revised to increase cornering speed.
The special edition A90 gets racing spec bucket seats. Picture: SUPPLIED
Aero tweaks include a carbon fibre front spoiler and carbon fibre swan neck rear wing for improved downforce.
Inside, the Supra A90 is upgraded with race spec Recaro Podium CF carbon fibre bucket seats covered in red alcantara. The cabin is enhanced throughout with racy alcantara and carbon fibre trimmings.
Alongside the limited edition A90, the regular Supra model is upgraded to deliver a more integrated driving experience with improved brakes, increased body rigidity and enhanced aerodynamics and chassis.
Exterior tweaks include matte black wheels, a ducktail rear spoiler made of carbon fibre, front wheel arch flaps and higher front tyre spats. The electronically controlled shock absorbers are revised and the front stabiliser has been strengthened to sharpen the handling.
Launched in 1978 as a relatively affordable sports car, the Toyota Supra was introduced in 2019 in its fifth generation as part of Toyota’s Gazoo Racing family of performance cars. Developed in partnership with BMW, the latest Supra shares a platform and engine with the Z4.
The upgraded and final edition GR Supra have not been confirmed for the local market.
