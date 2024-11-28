SA’s first solar EV charging station opens in North West

The new charging station located on the N12 at Farm Palmiet, Wolmaransstad was officially opened this week.
Picture: SUPPLIED
SA’s first off-grid, renewable energy-powered electric vehicle (EV) charging station has opened in Wolmaransstad in the North West province.
It forms part of a national network of 120 solar-powered charging facilities planned for rollout at 150km intervals on SA’s national highways in 2025.
The new charging station located on the N12 at Farm Palmiet, Wolmaransstad, was officially opened in a ceremony attended by deputy minister of electricity Samantha Graham-Maré, North West MEC for economic development, environment conservation & tourism Bitsa Lenkopane and Maquassi Hills Local Municipality mayor, Mzwandile Feliti.
The new station boasts up to six DC fast-charging points for EVs, and two AC charging points for plug-in hybrid vehicles. The DC fast-chargers with hardware provided by Chinese technology partners Greencore Energy Solutions and Magic Power is claimed to charge an electric vehicle in about 25 minutes.
Cape-based Charge, the company behind the initiative, has developed an app for Android and iOS for transactions at its EV charging stations. Motorists will also be able to enjoy a cup of coffee and a bite to eat at the farm stall located at the station.
“We are thrilled to be officially opening our first off-grid charging station, which marks a significant milestone in SA’s transition to EVs and a carbon-free future. This has been a three-year journey, highlighting our commitment to making our off-grid network a reality as we believe it will benefit South Africans in multiple ways,” said Joubert Roux, executive chair of Charge.
Joubert Roux, MEC Bitsa Lenkopane, Dep Min Samantha Graham-Mare', Mayor Mzwandile Letifi, Andries Malherbe, Jan Holliday and local councilors at the opening ceremony. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Wolmaransstad charging facility, along with the network of 120 charging stations planned, will create an income stream for landowners on which these facilities are built. Landowners, including Jan Holliday on whose farm the first charging station is built, will earn 5% of the revenue generated from vehicles charging on their land.
Feliti said: “The project has already created work opportunities for local community members during the construction phase, with the charging station employing local staff permanently for its operational management. Local farmers will benefit from supplying the farm stall with their fresh produce.”
Volvo Cars SA provided vehicles for the official opening to demonstrate how the charging station works and for their support in driving green mobility and off-grid charging.
“As we plan the rollout of more EV charging stations across the country, we will continue to work closely with government and partners to help SA meet its carbon emissions reduction targets,” Roux said.
