Jeep Wrangler updated with turbo power

American off-road icon arrives in SA with new engine, a facelift and upgraded infotainment

28 November 2024 - 13:58
by Denis Droppa
Three models of the Wrangler are available at a starting price of R1,199,900. Picture: SUPPLIED
Jeep has given its iconic Wrangler off-roader a midlife refresh which includes a new turbocharged engine, a facelift and an updated infotainment system.

After its SA launch in 2019 with two- and four-door versions all powered by a 3.6l normally aspirated V6 petrol engine, the American SUV is now available only with four portals and power provided by a more fuel-efficient four-cylinder 2.0l petrol turbo.

It is offered in three models: the Sport, Sahara and Rubicon. The Sport models run on 17” steel wheels, Sahara models roll on 18” alloy and the off-road focused Rubicon has Mud-Terrain tyres on 17” alloy rims. 

The new engine produces outputs of 200kW and 400Nm of torque (down 9kW and up 53Nm) and is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Jeep claims a fuel consumption of 11.1l/100km compared with 11.7l for the outgoing V6, while the 0-100km/h time is quoted at 7.6 seconds.

As before, the Wrangler boasts full-time all-wheel drive and a two-speed transfer case as part of its off-road arsenal. The Rubicon in addition has front and rear diff locks.

It is built on a body-on-frame design with a front and rear five-link suspension system and solid axles, with four skid plates to protect components while on the trail. Rubicon models have an electronic front sway-bar disconnect feature to provide additional wheel travel in the toughest off-road terrain.

Inside, the latest Wrangler gets an updated infotainment system with a larger 12.3” touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and the ability to simultaneously connect two phones via Bluetooth. A wrapped instrument panel features new soft-touch surfaces with contrast accent stitching.

The Wrangler offers up to seven USB Type A and Type C ports for both rows, 12V accessory outlets and a 230V AC outlet to power select three-pronged home electronics. 

The entry-level Wrangler Sport comes with standard features including adaptive cruise control, removable hardtop, LED daytime running lights, parking camera, stability control, four airbags, climate control, cloth seats and an eight-speaker audio system. The Sahara adds features such as leather upholstery, electrically adjustable and heated front seats, navigation and leather upholstery. The range-topping Rubicon on top of that offers headlights with high-beam assist and a front off-road camera.

Rubicon and Sahara have a premium cabin package with acoustic front glass, thicker carpets and additional sound deadening.

The facelift comprises a revamp of the famous seven-slot grille and new wheel designs.

PRICES

Jeep Wrangler Sport — R1,199,900

Jeep Wrangler Sahara — R1,249,900

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon — R1,299,900

Prices include a five-year/100,000km warranty and service plan including roadside assistance.

 

