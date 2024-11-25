Life / Motoring

WORKHORSES

Ulterio Motiv offers 6x4 Ford Ranger conversion in SA

25 November 2024 - 12:57
by Denis Droppa
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
The additional rear axle doubles the bakkie's payload to 2,000kg. Picture: SUPPLIED
The additional rear axle doubles the bakkie's payload to 2,000kg. Picture: SUPPLIED

Ford Ranger owners wanting to radically upgrade load-lugging capacity now have a six-wheel option.

The conversion to SA’s best-selling one-tonne double cab is offered by Ulterio Motiv, sister company of armouring specialist SVI Engineering.

The Ford Ranger 6x4 is designed to tackle more extreme terrains and carry heavier loads than the standard Ranger while retaining the blue oval bakkie’s well known comfort and luxury.

By adding an extra rear axle, the pickup’s payload is doubled to more than 2,000kg, depending on model, and GVM is increased to 4,500kg. Drivers must be in possession of a C1 licence (the old code 10). 

The standard Ford chassis is extended to cater for the extra length needed to add the non-driven third axle. This load-carrying axle does not affect the standard drivetrain, 4x4 system or differential lock.

The base 6x4 chassis is supplied to individuals or companies that manufacture their own loading bin, closed canopy or any other design whether for camping or emergency services.

The braking system is upgraded with disc brakes on the third axle which are linked to the standard ABS system.

Ultimately, this new 6x4 chassis is a blank canvas for the potential end user, said an Ulterio Motiv spokesperson.

“All the comfort, luxury and safety systems from the original Ranger remain once the conversion has been completed,” he said. 

Ulterio Motiv can also manufacture a custom drop-side load bin of 1.6m in width and 2.5m in length as shown in the picture.

The conversion takes six weeks and is available for any current generation Ford Ranger 4x4, including the single, extended or double cab variants. 

The 6x4 Ford Ranger conversion costs R265,000 ex VAT, which excludes the base vehicle, drop-side load bin and any optional extras.

FIRST DRIVE: New Mitsubishi Triton lands in SA

The one-tonner range has 11 models comprising single- and double-cabs
Life
5 days ago

Kia Tasman one-tonne bakkie confirmed for SA in 2025

The boxy pickup will take on Ranger and Hilux with hi-tech cabin and standout design
Life
3 weeks ago

SVI armours the rapid Ford Ranger Raptor

The B4 package gives the bakkie protection against handguns up to .44 Magnum
Life
2 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Biodiversity: So c’mon, do you know what SA’s ...
Life
2.
Mercedes-AMG announces price of new G63 in SA
Life / Motoring
3.
The old northern frontier of the ‘hardeman’s’ ...
Life
4.
What we need to do to keep women safe
Life
5.
Ford Ranger Tremor proves its towing prowess
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

Refurbished Hyundai Creta arrives in SA with matte option

Life / Motoring

Northvolt CEO quits amid bankruptcy process

Life / Motoring

More than 600,000 licence discs to expire before December, says RTMC

Life / Motoring

BMW F 900 XR sports tourer sheds weight in midlife update

Life / Motoring

Mercedes-AMG announces price of new G63 in SA

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.