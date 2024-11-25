The additional rear axle doubles the bakkie's payload to 2,000kg. Picture: SUPPLIED
Ford Ranger owners wanting to radically upgrade load-lugging capacity now have a six-wheel option.
The conversion to SA’s best-selling one-tonne double cab is offered by Ulterio Motiv, sister company of armouring specialist SVI Engineering.
The Ford Ranger 6x4 is designed to tackle more extreme terrains and carry heavier loads than the standard Ranger while retaining the blue oval bakkie’s well known comfort and luxury.
By adding an extra rear axle, the pickup’s payload is doubled to more than 2,000kg, depending on model, and GVM is increased to 4,500kg. Drivers must be in possession of a C1 licence (the old code 10).
The standard Ford chassis is extended to cater for the extra length needed to add the non-driven third axle. This load-carrying axle does not affect the standard drivetrain, 4x4 system or differential lock.
The base 6x4 chassis is supplied to individuals or companies that manufacture their own loading bin, closed canopy or any other design whether for camping or emergency services.
The braking system is upgraded with disc brakes on the third axle which are linked to the standard ABS system.
Ultimately, this new 6x4 chassis is a blank canvas for the potential end user, said an Ulterio Motiv spokesperson.
“All the comfort, luxury and safety systems from the original Ranger remain once the conversion has been completed,” he said.
Ulterio Motiv can also manufacture a custom drop-side load bin of 1.6m in width and 2.5m in length as shown in the picture.
The conversion takes six weeks and is available for any current generation Ford Ranger 4x4, including the single, extended or double cab variants.
The 6x4 Ford Ranger conversion costs R265,000 ex VAT, which excludes the base vehicle, drop-side load bin and any optional extras.
WORKHORSES
Ulterio Motiv offers 6x4 Ford Ranger conversion in SA
Ford Ranger owners wanting to radically upgrade load-lugging capacity now have a six-wheel option.
The conversion to SA’s best-selling one-tonne double cab is offered by Ulterio Motiv, sister company of armouring specialist SVI Engineering.
The Ford Ranger 6x4 is designed to tackle more extreme terrains and carry heavier loads than the standard Ranger while retaining the blue oval bakkie’s well known comfort and luxury.
By adding an extra rear axle, the pickup’s payload is doubled to more than 2,000kg, depending on model, and GVM is increased to 4,500kg. Drivers must be in possession of a C1 licence (the old code 10).
The standard Ford chassis is extended to cater for the extra length needed to add the non-driven third axle. This load-carrying axle does not affect the standard drivetrain, 4x4 system or differential lock.
The base 6x4 chassis is supplied to individuals or companies that manufacture their own loading bin, closed canopy or any other design whether for camping or emergency services.
The braking system is upgraded with disc brakes on the third axle which are linked to the standard ABS system.
Ultimately, this new 6x4 chassis is a blank canvas for the potential end user, said an Ulterio Motiv spokesperson.
“All the comfort, luxury and safety systems from the original Ranger remain once the conversion has been completed,” he said.
Ulterio Motiv can also manufacture a custom drop-side load bin of 1.6m in width and 2.5m in length as shown in the picture.
The conversion takes six weeks and is available for any current generation Ford Ranger 4x4, including the single, extended or double cab variants.
The 6x4 Ford Ranger conversion costs R265,000 ex VAT, which excludes the base vehicle, drop-side load bin and any optional extras.
FIRST DRIVE: New Mitsubishi Triton lands in SA
Kia Tasman one-tonne bakkie confirmed for SA in 2025
SVI armours the rapid Ford Ranger Raptor
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Refurbished Hyundai Creta arrives in SA with matte option
Northvolt CEO quits amid bankruptcy process
More than 600,000 licence discs to expire before December, says RTMC
BMW F 900 XR sports tourer sheds weight in midlife update
Mercedes-AMG announces price of new G63 in SA
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.