Tap and go payments rolled out on N3 and N4 tollways

Contactless toll payments are a quicker and more secure way to pay than swiping or inserting a card, says FNB.
From December 1, many SA toll gates will no longer accept magnetic stripe cards for payments.
In November 2023 FNB introduced a pilot tap payment system at toll plazas on the N3 in partnership with Visa and the N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) as a quicker and more secure way to pay than swiping or inserting a card.
The devices, usable by all cardholders and not just FNB clients, help reduce motorists’ wait at toll booths. They also reduce the possibility of fraud by allowing users to keep cards or payment devices in their possession during payment.
FNB says it has completed the roll out of new contactless payments across selected toll gates before of the festive season rush. Motorists at selected toll plazas along the N3, TRAC N4 and Chapman’s Peak tollways are able to use a variety of payment methods for contactless payments. More than 88 lanes have been switched on along the N3 toll route between Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal at the De Hoek, Wilge, Tugela, and Mooi River plazas and the on- and off-ramps.
Tap and go toll gates are also installed along the N4 toll route between Pretoria and Mozambique at Diamond Hill, Middelburg, Machado, Nkomazi plazas and the on- and off-ramps.
FNB will roll out the system to additional tollway concessionaires in 2025.
Daniel Kaan, CEO for core banking and merchant services at FNB, said feedback from the introduction has been highly positive from toll concessionaires and cardholders. The bank said contactless payments provided a higher level of security as they used short-range wireless communication technology, which is less vulnerable to fraud than traditional “contact” payment methods
The tap and go-enabled toll plazas accept a variety of payment methods including tap-enabled debit or credit cards (Europay, Mastercard, Visa; apps such as Apple Pay, Samsung Pay and Google Pay; and wearables such as Garmin, Fitbit, Samsung and Apple. Foreign cards are also accepted at SA toll plazas.
Motorists who do not have a contactless card or device are still able pay with cash or use a Sanral tag.
Sanral and other toll concessionaires will continue accepting magnetic stripe payments until May 31 2025, while fleet and garage magnetic stripe cards can still be used until June 30 2026.
Tap and go payments rolled out on N3 and N4 tollways
