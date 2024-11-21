Life / Motoring

Mercedes-Benz app now available for Apple watches

New application offers remote access to the status of the car and features pedestrian navigation

21 November 2024 - 18:51
by Motor News Reporter
The new Mercedes-Benz App for Apple Watches turns wrists into portals into your car. Picture: SUPPLIED
Mercedes-Benz has launched an app for the Apple Watch. The company says the extension was requested by its customers. Now owners can interact with their vehicles from their wrists, without having to locate their smartphones.

Key functionalities and features include the ability to check the driving range based on its current location, and the battery or fuel level.

The Mercedes-Benz app on Apple Watch can also pinpoint the vehicle’s location remotely, and has a pedestrian route navigation feature. In compass mode the app is able to navigate in areas where mapping is unavailable.

It can be used to lock/unlock the vehicle remotely and owners can also check that the windows are closed properly after leaving the vehicle.

The Mercedes-Benz app is available for download now on Apple Watches running WatchOS 9 or later. Customers need to have a Mercedes me account and the Mercedes-Benz app (version 1.50.0 and later) needs to be installed on the customer’s smartphone.

Mercedes-Benz SA confirms the app is now available to SA customers.

